How much did Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall, and others make? Estimated UFC 295 payouts disclosed

The highly anticipated UFC 295 pay-per-view concluded this past weekend. In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall took on Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight championship. The main event saw a new light heavyweight champion being crowned as Alex Pereira took on Jiri Prochazka.

Since the event concluded, fans have been curious to know how much the fighters earned from their respective fights. While the payouts are not confirmed by the UFC, MMA Salaries has given an estimate of what the fighters competing on the main card of UFC 295 would have earned.

For his victory over Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira has made an estimated $1,132,000 including the PPV shares and sponsorships. On the flip side, Prochazka is said to have made $882,000.

Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich both had a base salary of $500,000 for their interim heavyweight championship bout. However, they walked away with $632,000 and $682,000 respectively, which included the PPV bonus and sponsorships.

Jessica Andrade earned an estimated $171,000 from her win over Mackenzie Dern while Dern took home $111,000. Benoit Saint-Denis was paid an estimated $116,000 for his win over Matt Frevola who took home $76,000. Diego Lopes who kicked off the main card by fighting Pat Sabatini earned $32,500 while the latter made $128,000.

Alex Pereira's win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 surrounded with controversy

The highly anticipated light heavyweight championship between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira at UFC 295 started off with 'Denisa' being on the front foot. While he employed a pressure-based approach, 'Poatan' was able to compromise Prochazka's movement after a few leg kicks.

The fight became more entertaining in the second round as both fighters started to take their chances. During one such exchange, Periera caught Prochazka with his signature left hook and dropped him. The former UFC middleweight champion then followed up with a flurry of punches and the referee decided to intervene and stop the fight even though 'Denisa' did not look to be completely out.

As soon as the fight ended, many voiced their opinions on how it was an 'early stoppage' and believed that Jiri Prochazka should have been given more time to fight back. However, the claims were brushed off by Prochazka himself, who believes that the fight was correctly stopped.

During the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, he said:

"I think. in the end, it was right. I was out"

