How much does Conor McGregor weigh after his latest UFC bout?

Since losing to Dustin Poirier in back-to-back bouts in the UFC, Conor McGregor has focused solely on getting back into shape ahead of his yet-to-be-finalised return to the octagon.

However, many MMA fans and pundits have speculated about which weight class the Irishman will enter upon his return. In a post back in December 2021, McGregor had stated that he currently weighed 190lbs.

In his most recent bout, the Irishman competed at 155lbs while facing Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. While updating his fans on Twitter about his current weight back in December 2021, McGregor stated:

"190lbs of granite. @McGregorFast"

Conor McGregor is yet to announce his return to the UFC and it would seem unlikely that he would jump to middleweight or light-heavyweight. However, current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is willing to face the Irishman at 170lbs.

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, Volkanovski stated:

"But then you’ve got that little bit on top where I’ve fought (Jose) Aldo, I’ve fought Max Holloway, every other champion in my division I’ve fought except for Conor McGregor.

"Even if it’s at 170, then I’ve done something that no one in my division has done."

McGregor is currently on a two-fight loss streak in the UFC, so jumping straight back into a title fight would seem like a risky move for the Irishman. 'The Notorious' previously beat Donald Cerrone back in 2020, but lost back-to-back bouts against Dustin Poirier since that win.

When did Conor McGregor last beat an active UFC opponent?

Despite Conor McGregor still being one of the biggest names in the MMA world, the Irishman hasn't beaten an active UFC fighter since 2014. The last victory came at UFC 178, when he got the better of Dustin Poirier in the very first round.

However, McGregor has won bouts under the UFC banner since this victory, but none of these wins came against currently active UFC opponents. The Irishman has beaten Dennis Siver, Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, Eddie Alvarez, and Donald Cerrone since his UFC 178 win.

Conor McGregor hasn't fought since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 via doctor stoppage in the very first round. 'The Notorious' suffered a leg injury that has left him sidelined since late 2021. But the Irishman has been able to train for a few months now and looks keen to return to the octagon soon.

