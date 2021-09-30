How much did Deontay Wilder's costume against Tyson Fury cost?

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury is perhaps the most heated rivalry to come out of heavyweight boxing in recent years. Wilder met Fury in a rematch with the WBC heavyweight title hanging in the balance. 'The Bronze Bomber' made his way to the ring with tremendous pomp and show, sporting a reportedly 40lb heavy costume which cost him $40,000 as per TMZ.

In the aftermath of his loss at the hands of 'The Gypsy King', Wilder argued that the heavy costume left him fatigued before the fight had even started. He asserted that Tyson Fury hadn't hurt him in the slightest.

"I didn't have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through. I was only able to put it on [for the first time] the night before, but I didn't think it was going to be that heavy. It weighed 40, 40-some pounds with the helmet and all the batteries," Deontay Wilder told Yahoo! Sports.

What to expect from Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 3

The action between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is set to unfold at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on October 9. Having initially fought to a draw and suffered a loss at the hands of Tyson Fury in the rematch, Deontay Wilder will be looking to redeem himself.

Wilder will be looking to bring the fight to an end obsessively, and fellow heavyweight Anthony Joshua seemed to be of the same opinion.

"A focused man is a dangerous man, and he's focused. Wilder might get the decision. Actually, no... it has to be a knockout. One of them will knock the other out," Anthony Joshua told BBC.

Tyson Fury isn't taking the fight lightly. He recently stated that he believes Deontay Wilder is the most dangerous opponent in the world, capable of beating both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

Deontay Wilder's vaunted knockout power is something to fear, but 'The Gypsy King' is confident in his ability to stop 'The Bronze Bomber'. The world will watch how it plays out on October 9.

