How much does Deontay Wilder weigh?

Deontay Wilder has one of the most unusual body types for a heavyweight boxer.

At 6ft-7in tall with an astonishing 83-inch reach, Wilder is one of the tallest and rangiest boxers in the division but he is also one of the lightest when it comes to body weight.

Deontay Wilder generally weighs in between 210 to 220-pounds. Boxing regulations require an athlete to weigh at least 200-pounds in order to qualify as a heavyweight.

However, the majority of heavyweight boxers generally weigh above 235-pounds (107kg) the fight night.

At 231-pounds (104.77kg), Deontay Wilder weighed in at the heaviest of his professional boxing career when he fought Tyson Fury in their February 2020 rematch.

He weighed 207.25-pounds (94kg) in his professional boxing debut against Ethan Cox in November 2008, the lowest recorded weight of Wilder's professional boxing career.

Known for his devastating knockout power, Deontay Wilder (42-1-1D) is a 2008 Olympic heavyweight bronze medallist.

The combination has earned him the nickname 'The Bronze Bomber'. 41 out of Wilder's 42 professional wins have come by way of a knockout.

The only decision win of Deontay Wilder's fighting career came against Bermane Stiverne for the WBC heavyweight title. Wilder outstruck Stiverne by 227 shots to 110 in the twelve-round championship fight to become the first undisputed American heavyweight champion since Hasim Rehman defeated Lennox Lewis in 2001.

Deontay Wilder lost the WBC heavyweight title to lineal champ Tyson Fury in their rematch last year after defending it ten consecutive times prior.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will complete their trilogy on July 24

After their first fight in December 2018, which resulted in a split draw, the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was booked for February 2020.

Much to the surprise of the combat sports community, Fury knocked Wilder down multiple times and controlled the majority of the fight before Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

Deontay Wilder has since attributed the loss to several factors that were heavily criticized by the boxing community.

Following his win over Deontay Wilder in the rematch, Tyson Fury was on a mission to unify the heavyweight titles by defeating British boxer Anthony Joshua.

However, an arbitration judge recently ruled that Fury will have to abide by the contractual agreement and complete the trilogy with Wilder on or before September 15, 2021.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are scheduled to compete in a trilogy fight on July 24, 2021, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How do you think the trilogy fight will play out? Will Deontay Wilder get his revenge or will it be a repeat of their rematch?

