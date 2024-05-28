How much do Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad tickets cost? Price Details & Schedule

The highly anticipated Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad showdown is scheduled to take place this Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bivol is gearing up to put his WBA light heavyweight title on the line against the undefeated Libyan boxer in a 12-round clash.

Bivol was initially slated to compete against Artur Beterbiev for undisputed light heavyweight status. However, the unified champion had to withdraw from the fight earlier in the month due to a ruptured meniscus.

The Bivol vs. Zinad match will no longer headline the event. Instead, the heavyweight bout between Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang will now take center stage as the main event of the high-profile Queensberry Promotions vs. Matchroom Boxing: 5 vs. 5 tournament.

For fans looking forward to experiencing the mega event at the Kingdom Arena, there are still a limited number of tickets available for purchase. Combat sports enthusiasts can secure their seats in various sections by purchasing tickets through the Kingdom Arena and Viagogo websites.

Tickets for the upper bowl section range from $210 to $320, while the middle bowl seats, currently in high demand, are priced between $390 and $430. For those desiring an elevated viewing experience, seats with superior sightlines are offered at $480.

Meanwhile, in the rear floor section, tickets are priced between $700 and $1,000. For an unparalleled ringside experience, expect to invest a significant sum ranging from $1,200 to as high as $5,000 to be seated among the A-listers.

The broadcast of the fight card is set to begin at 6 PM GMT/7 PM BST on Saturday, June 1, in the U.K., corresponding to a start time of 2 PM ET/11 AM PT on the same day in the U.S.

As for the Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad main event, the fighters are expected to make their entrances at approximately 9 PM GMT/10 PM BST in the U.K., which corresponds to 5 PM ET/2 PM PT in the U.S. However, these timings are subject to change based on the outcomes and duration of the undercard fights.

Who else is fighting on the Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad card?

Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad: WBA light heavyweight title bout

Queensberry vs. Matchroom: 5 vs. 5 fight card

Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder: heavyweight bout

Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic: heavyweight bout

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin Williams: middleweight bout

Raymond Ford vs. Nick Ball: WBA featherweight title bout

Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig Richards: light heavyweight bout