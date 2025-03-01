"How much?” - Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach agree to bet live during face-off after weigh-ins for the WBA title fight

Gervonta Davis is set to face Lamont Roach in an exciting matchup for the WBA lightweight world title, currently held by 'Tank'. Davis is, without doubt, one of boxing's biggest stars, and arguably the sport's best knockout artist, with 28 of his 30 career wins coming via KO.

After both fighters made weight on Feb. 28, they shared a tense face-off where the WBA champion declared that he would finish his opponent. His prediction kickstarted a back-and-forth between the pair of pugilists that culminated in them agreeing to a bet about the outcome of the clash.

'Tank' could be seen saying this:

"I'ma stop you, I'ma stop you... "

To which Roach responded:

"You could never stop me."

The Baltimore native then said:

"Wanna bet? Wanna bet?! How much? $250 [thousand], bet."

Watch Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach agree to a $250K bet below:

Roach will be moving up from super-featherweight, where he holds the WBA title. Despite him coming up a division, the title challenger will hold a height and reach advantage over the undefeated champion.

'The Reaper' has promised to push the action in his upcoming clash and believes that their fight will either be a Fight of the Year contender or an absolute beatdown from the title challenger.

With Davis having faced few difficulties in his 30-fight professional career, Roach believes he will be the first man to push 'Tank' past his breaking point.

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach share confident final words ahead of fight night

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach are set to go to war at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Their WBA lightweight title fight has set a new gate record for the arena, which was previously held by 'Tank' when he faced Rolando Romero in 2022.

The pair are both oozing with confidence as their fight edges closer, with neither man showing a hint of doubt while sharing their final words ahead of the bout.

Roach said this:

"I told him this s**t [is] real. He talking about [how] he's going to stop me, he knows damn well that s**t ain't gonna happen. I told him to bring a pillow." [0:28-0:35]

'Tank' said this:

"He's a front-runner like everybody else that I've fought. That's it... He's showing off for the people that's here. That's all he's doing. Look at him... He ain't have none of this energy any other time. [1:21-1:40]

Check out Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach's comments below:

