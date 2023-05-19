According to reports, Jake Paul recently splurged a mouth-watering $15.7 million on former Major League Baseball star Yadier Molina's mega-mansion in Puerto Rico.

While Paul and his brother Logan moved to the island a few years ago, sharing a house in the Dorado Beach East Community, it seems 'The Problem Child' is committed to settling on the Caribbean island for the long haul.

The two YouTubers-turned-boxers reportedly moved to Puerto Rico in order to train for their fights in total isolation.

Paul's new mansion was built in 2021 and was originally listed by the former St. Louis Cardinals catcher for almost $19,995,000. However, the Caribbean Realty Group reported that Jake Paul and Yadier Molina worked out a new deal this week that saw the price drop by a few million dollars.

TMZ recently confirmed that the palatial mansion is situated in the San Juan area and is a two-story house with eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms spread over 12,000 square feet of living space. Moreover, the house boasts an elevator, a wet and dry bar, a six-car garage, a private fitness center, and a huge luxury swimming pool.

Jake Paul is set to go eight rounds against former UFC star Nate Diaz in the squared circle at American Airlines Center in Dallas on August 5. While he has previously defeated retired fighters like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren, many believe Diaz will present Paul with the hardest test of his boxing career.

Jake Paul mansion: When 'The Problem Child' got into trouble for driving on protected beach in Puerto Rico

Jake Paul is one of the most popular social media personalities in the world today and is no stranger to controversy. In May 2021, 'The Problem Child' found himself being investigated by Puerto Rican authorities for illegally driving around on a protected beach.

Paul came under fire after he posted a video on his social media, showing him driving around with his friends in golf carts on a beach deemed environmentally sensitive by the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources.

David Begnaud @DavidBegnaud

Puerto Rico’s Dept. of Natural & Environmental Resources has launched an investigation after video surfaced on social media showing Jake Paul reportedly riding in a motorized vehicle on a beach in P.R. That is against the law, says the @DRNAGPR Secretary. Puerto Rico’s Dept. of Natural & Environmental Resources has launched an investigation after video surfaced on social media showing Jake Paul reportedly riding in a motorized vehicle on a beach in P.R. That is against the law, says the @DRNAGPR Secretary. https://t.co/sl2zxMJ19z

Some beaches on the island are home to turtles that nest in the sand and hence, vehicles aren't allowed to operate there. With turtle nesting and hatching season between February and August in Puerto Rico, Paul's actions could've put several protected species, like the endangered leatherback turtle, at risk.

The clip was widely circulated online and many criticized the pugilist for endangering the reptiles and their eggs. Environment Secretary Rafael Machargo ordered the investigation into Jake Paul, with the former Disney star soon issuing an apology for his carelessness.

David Begnaud @DavidBegnaud Here’s the statement about the ongoing investigation and why it is prohibited to use and drive a motorized vehicle on a beach in Puerto Rico Here’s the statement about the ongoing investigation and why it is prohibited to use and drive a motorized vehicle on a beach in Puerto Rico https://t.co/EEvjKc8kIq

