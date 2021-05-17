Is Jake Paul being investigated for driving on a Puerto Rican beach protected for turtle nesting? 

Jake Paul is once again at the center of another controversy. The 24-year-old is under fire after participating in an activity that's potentially harmful to the environment.

Puerto Rican officials are reportedly investigating YouTube star Jake Paul, who has been seen driving on a beach that’s a nesting area for turtles this time of year, per the New York Post.

Puerto Rico’s Dept. of Natural & Environmental Resources has launched an investigation after video surfaced on social media showing Jake Paul reportedly riding in a motorized vehicle on a beach in P.R. That is against the law, says the @DRNAGPR Secretary.

This comes after Jake Paul posted a GeoTagged video on Instagram that shows him driving one of two vehicles on a beach in Puerto Rico. The YouTuber-turned-celebrity boxer has since deleted the video.

Puerto Rican Secretary of Natural and Environmental Resources Rafael Marchargo recently revealed through a statement that his bureau is investigating Jake Paul and his friends:

“I have ordered an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of two motor vehicles on beaches that are presented to be in Puerto Rico. Some media have published today a video of the influencer Jake Paul in a motor vehicle on the beach, an activity that is prohibited, apart from law enforcement agencies."

Jake Paul's controversies

This latest scandal is not Jake Paul's first brush-up with the law. The internet celebrity has been involved in several controversies in recent years.

Last May, Jake Paul was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly after videos of him and his friends looting and vandalizing a mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, went viral. Jake Paul was among those stealing from and vandalizing commercial establishments in the midst of nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd.

More recently, Jake Paul has been alleged by TikTok personality Justine Paradise of sexual assault. Jake Paul, however, denied the allegations and vowed to take legal action against Paradise.

Jake Paul angers pro-fighters

Jake Paul at UFC 261

Jake Paul has long been famous, even before he started a career in professional boxing. His popularity soared to new heights, though, after collecting three straight knockout wins. His most recent victory came against ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Recently, Jake Paul has been getting under the skin of some of the biggest names in combat sports.

Jake Paul recently caused a skirmish at a press event for his brother Logan Paul's bout with Floyd Mayweather. A scuffle broke out after the controversial star snatched Mayweather's cap, which enraged the boxing legend.

Previously, former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has also had an intense encounter with Jake Paul. At UFC 261, 'DC' left the commentator's booth to confront the infamous YouTube star.