Who is Justine Paradise, the TikTok star who accused Jake Paul of sexual assault?

Justine Paradise is the TikTok personality who recently accused controversial YouTube celebrity Jake Paul of sexual assault.

Before releasing the tell-all video, Justine Paradise was best known as one of the biggest celebrities on TikTok. Currently, Paradise has over 524k followers on the social media platform. She rose to popularity for creating comedic lip-sync skits as well as make-up and outfit videos.

In a video released last Friday on YouTube, Justine Paradise detailed the events that took place in June and July of 2019, when she met Jake Paul at his California home.

In a 20-minute video, Paradise recalled that she met Jake Paul through mutual friends and that she had hung out at his home many times in the past.

The 24-year-old then admitted that the incident happened in July 2019, when she and Paul started consensually kissing.

According to Justine Paradise, things took a turn for the worse when Paul led her into his room where they continued kissing. At that point, Paradise said that Paul started getting more physical which prompted her to push him off.

However, Jake Paul allegedly "didn't get consent" and forced her to perform oral sex.

Jake Paul denies Justine Paradise's allegations

Jake Paul recently denied Paradise's serious allegations of sexual assault. The YouTuber dismissed the claims as being a "manufactured accusation". In a written statement, he also vowed to pursue legal action against Justine Paradise.

“Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual, but this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week,” Paul wrote. “Make no mistake, I plan on pursuing this defamation of character case to the fullest extent of the law. There are irreparable damages from these types of accusations, and more important, false allegations of this nature diminish those who have truly been victims of misconduct.”

Before this latest controversy, Jake Paul had been making headlines for a completely different reason. That's because he's scheduled to face former UFC fighter Ben Askren in a boxing match on Saturday, April 17.