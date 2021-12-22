×
Create
Notifications

How much does Jorge Masvidal make per fight in the UFC?

UFC 244 Jorge Masvidal v Nate Diaz
UFC 244 Jorge Masvidal v Nate Diaz
Shivam Khatwani
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Dec 22, 2021 06:48 PM IST
News

Jorge Masvidal is one of the biggest stars in the UFC. Having fought in the promotion for a long time now, it wasn't always the same for 'Gamebred'. Masvidal had to pave his way through a lot to become the mega star that he is today. He has managed to earn himself a fortune in the process as well.

Although there is not a fixed amount of money that Jorge Masvidal earns per fight in the UFC, we will take a look at some of his biggest pay days in his career so far. Masvidal's biggest pay day came against Kamaru Usman in their rematch at UFC 261 earlier this year. 'Gamebred' walked away with $800,000.

WHAT A KO 🤯@USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. https://t.co/Xp2kLNAesj

The first meeting between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal also proved to be highly profitable for the latter. Masvidal took home $530,000 that night. 'Gamebred' also crossed the half a million mark for his fight against Nate Diaz, taking home $520,000.

#UFC244 Official Result: Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) def Nate Diaz by TKO (doctor stoppage), Round 3, 5:00.Live Results: ufc.com/news/ufc-244-r… https://t.co/AWBIN0a19f

His bouts prior to Nate Diaz earned him roughly $200,000 per fight.

Is Jorge Masvidal fighting Jake Paul next?

Jorge Masvidal has recently been offered $5 million plus pay-view-shares by YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul. Paul secured an emphatic KO victory over Tyron Woodley this past weekend and is looking to fight Masvidal next.

However, the fight is still far from happening as Jorge Masvidal is signed to the UFC right now. According to 'Gamebred', it would take a lot more than $5 million for the UFC to let him go and fight Jake Paul. Notably, $20 million. 'Gamebred' has suggested for $20 million that the UFC could allow him to take on 'The Problem Child'.

1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/michaelbensonn…

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The fans certainly shouldn't get their hopes up as Jorge Masvidal likely won't be offered $20 million to fight Jake Paul anytime soon.

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Jack Cunningham
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी