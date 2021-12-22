How much does Jorge Masvidal make per fight in the UFC?

Jorge Masvidal is one of the biggest stars in the UFC. Having fought in the promotion for a long time now, it wasn't always the same for 'Gamebred'. Masvidal had to pave his way through a lot to become the mega star that he is today. He has managed to earn himself a fortune in the process as well.

Although there is not a fixed amount of money that Jorge Masvidal earns per fight in the UFC, we will take a look at some of his biggest pay days in his career so far. Masvidal's biggest pay day came against Kamaru Usman in their rematch at UFC 261 earlier this year. 'Gamebred' walked away with $800,000.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. WHAT A KO 🤯 @USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. WHAT A KO 🤯@USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. https://t.co/Xp2kLNAesj

The first meeting between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal also proved to be highly profitable for the latter. Masvidal took home $530,000 that night. 'Gamebred' also crossed the half a million mark for his fight against Nate Diaz, taking home $520,000.

His bouts prior to Nate Diaz earned him roughly $200,000 per fight.

Is Jorge Masvidal fighting Jake Paul next?

Jorge Masvidal has recently been offered $5 million plus pay-view-shares by YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul. Paul secured an emphatic KO victory over Tyron Woodley this past weekend and is looking to fight Masvidal next.

However, the fight is still far from happening as Jorge Masvidal is signed to the UFC right now. According to 'Gamebred', it would take a lot more than $5 million for the UFC to let him go and fight Jake Paul. Notably, $20 million. 'Gamebred' has suggested for $20 million that the UFC could allow him to take on 'The Problem Child'.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/michaelbensonn… 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/michaelbensonn…

Also Read Article Continues below

The fans certainly shouldn't get their hopes up as Jorge Masvidal likely won't be offered $20 million to fight Jake Paul anytime soon.

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Jack Cunningham