How much does Jorge Masvidal make per fight in the UFC?

Jorge Masvidal is one of the biggest stars in the UFC. Having fought in the promotion for a long time now, it wasn't always the same for 'Gamebred'. Masvidal had to pave his way through a lot to become the mega star that he is today. He has managed to earn himself a fortune in the process as well.
Although there is not a fixed amount of money that Jorge Masvidal earns per fight in the UFC, we will take a look at some of his biggest pay days in his career so far. Masvidal's biggest pay day came against Kamaru Usman in their rematch at UFC 261 earlier this year. 'Gamebred' walked away with $800,000.
The first meeting between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal also proved to be highly profitable for the latter. Masvidal took home $530,000 that night. 'Gamebred' also crossed the half a million mark for his fight against Nate Diaz, taking home $520,000.
His bouts prior to Nate Diaz earned him roughly $200,000 per fight.
Is Jorge Masvidal fighting Jake Paul next?
Jorge Masvidal has recently been offered $5 million plus pay-view-shares by YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul. Paul secured an emphatic KO victory over Tyron Woodley this past weekend and is looking to fight Masvidal next.
However, the fight is still far from happening as Jorge Masvidal is signed to the UFC right now. According to 'Gamebred', it would take a lot more than $5 million for the UFC to let him go and fight Jake Paul. Notably, $20 million. 'Gamebred' has suggested for $20 million that the UFC could allow him to take on 'The Problem Child'.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The fans certainly shouldn't get their hopes up as Jorge Masvidal likely won't be offered $20 million to fight Jake Paul anytime soon.
WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?