How much did Kamaru Usman and other fighters earn at UFC 261?

Kamaru Usman topped the UFC 261 salaries chart as the only fighter to earn a seven-figure ($1.5 million) payday.

Last weekend's UFC 261 will forever go down as the milestone event that brought the feeling of normalcy back after the coronavirus outbreak.

The event unfolded in front of a 15,000-strong live audience in Jacksonville, Florida, and gave moments of thrill and agony to fighters and fight fans alike.

Irrespective of what people claim now, Kamaru Usman was perceived as a transcending chapter in welterweight history when he became the UFC champion in 2019.

Two years later, The Nigerian Nightmare has looked unbeatable recently. Usman secured a fourth consecutive defense of his title against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 with a spectacular one-punch knockout in the second round.

Not only is Kamaru Usman in the discussion for the No. 1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings, but he is also the top dog in terms of UFC 261 salaries.

Usman earned a total of $1.5 million ($750,000 to show, $60,000 sponsorship bonus, $50,000 POTN bonus, and $640,000 PPV bonus) for his performance. He is the only fighter to earn a seven-figure sum at UFC 261.

Unfortunately, Jorge Masvidal did not gain anything beyond a payday at UFC 261.

'Gamebred' suffered the first knockout loss of his UFC career in front of his home crowd in Jacksonville. However, he took second spot in the UFC 261 salary chart behind the champion.

Masvidal earned a disclosed pay of $800,000 ($500,000 to show, $40000 sponsorship bonus, and $260,000 PPV bonus) for his losing effort.

UFC 261 salaries: 11 fighters earned six-figure sums

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko led the payday among four women involved in UFC 261 title fights. Shevchenko earned a total of $430,000 for the fifth successful defense of her title against Jessica Andrade. The latter made $110,000 for what appears to be the final title shot of her UFC career.

Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and former queen Zhang Weili made $310,000 and $380,000 respectively for the UFC 261 co-headliner.

Every fighter on the main card, including Chris Weidman, who suffered an ill-fated injury 17 seconds into the fight, received a six-figure amount for their efforts at UFC 261.

UFC 261 salaries: HIghest paid fighters on the prelims and main card

Main Card

Kamaru Usman - $1,500,000 def. Jorge Masvidal - $800,000 (UFC welterweight championship)

Rose Namajunas - $310,000 def. Zhang Weili - $380,000 (UFC strawweight championship)

Valentina Shevchenko - $430.000 def. Jessica Andrade - $115,000 (UFC women's flyweight championship)

Uriah Hall - $325,000 def. Chris Weidman - $420,000 (Middlewight bout)

Anthony Smith - $360,000 def. Jimmy Crute - $205,000 (light heavyweight bout)

Prelims

Randy Brown - $125,000 def. Alex Oliveira - $80,000 (welterweight bout)

Dwight Grant - $115,000 def. Stefan Sekulic - $14,000 (welterweight bout)

Brendan Allen - $101,000 def. Karl Roberson - $41,000 (middleweight bout)

