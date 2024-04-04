How much did Kayla Harrison make? Exploring former PFL lightweight's earnings

Former Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison is a prominent name in the world of MMA today. The 33-year-old started her professional MMA journey back in June 2018 and has been a part of 17 professional fights.

Harrison has an overall record of 16-1, with her only loss coming against Larissa Pacheco. The Ohio native's last MMA fight took place at PFL 10 in November 2023. She took on former UFC athlete Aspen Ladd in a catchweight bout (150 pounds). The bout went the 15-minute distance and Harrison got her hand raised via unanimous decision.

Now, after having a successful run in the PFL, the Olympic gold medalist has joined hands with the top MMA promotion - UFC.

How much did Kayla Harrison make in PFL?

For MMA fans, Kayla Harrison was one of the major attractions in the PFL. Her popularity has led many to be curious about her earnings from the promotion.

Ahead of the PFL season in 2022, Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz claimed that after signing a new deal with the promotion, the 33-year-old became the highest paid female athlete in MMA history.

Harrison competed at PFL in July 2022. She took on Kaitlin Young and defeated her via knockout in the opening round of the fight. The Olympic gold medalist earned a whopping sum of $500,000 for her efforts in that fight.

Who will Kayla Harrison fight in her UFC debut?

Kayla Harrison will make her UFC debut at the highly anticipated UFC 300 event against former UFC champion Holly Holm in a bantamweight clash.

This will mark the first time she will compete in the bantamweight division. The news has raised concerns among MMA fans as to whether the weight cut will adversely affect the Olympic gold medalist in her promotional debut.

Harrison spoke to TMZ Sports in an interview where she addressed the topic of moving down to bantamweight.

"Listen, there's a giant misconception about my weight, and I think people think that I walk around at like 180 pounds or something. The reality is, I was fighting at 155 pounds and I was walking into the cage at maybe 160 pounds. I don't get much bigger than 160... Is it gonna suck [to cut down to bantamweight]? Yeah. I'm not gonna enjoy dieting, but it's a chosen sacrifice."

