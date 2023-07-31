How much did Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor make against each other? Take a look at their UFC 229 payouts

Khabib Nurmagomedov faced Conor McGregor at UFC 229, in what is, to this day, MMA's highest-selling fight of all time. Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round via a neck crank.

Together, the Dagestani and the Irishman broke all pay-per-view records, making for an extremely lucrative event. According to Forbes, both McGregor and Nurmagomedov were paid flat rates for fighting at UFC 229.

Forbes states that 'The Notorious' was paid $3 million, and that Khabib Nurmagomedov took home $2 million. This was before any additional sources of revenue were added, such as performance bonuses, sponsorships, and pay-per-view points.

With both Nurmagomedov and McGregor being marquee fighters and arguably the two biggest names on the entire UFC roster, they will have likely received a share of the pay-per-view revenue.

The event also went viral for the post-fight brawl that ensued. After submitting McGregor, Khabib jumped into the crowd and launched himself at Dillon Danis, McGregor's teammate. An all-out brawl ensued, and members of Nurmagomedov's team entered the octagon, with one of them even punching McGregor.

As a result, both fighters were fined by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Khabib was fined $500,000 and given a nine-month suspension. McGregor was given a $50,000 fine, along with a six-month suspension.

Check out the aftermath here:

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Two years ago today: Khabib beats Conor at UFC 229 and then all hell breaks loose pic.twitter.com/BWYgvzUtLY

Regardless of the fine, both fighters are sure to have made significantly more money through their pay-per-view points, as well as any sponsorships they may have had. Moreover, the fight elevated their status to new heights and is a crucial part of the superstardom both of them hold today.

Conor McGregor responds to the events of UFC 291

Conor McGregor's next fight is something of a mystery. He was slated to fight Michael Chandler, as the pair coached against each other on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. McGregor, however, failed to re-enter the USADA testing pool in time and so, may be ineligible to compete this year.

That hasn't stopped the Irishman from calling out opponents, however. After Justin Gaethje stopped Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and said:

"I KO him one shot. Guarantee it"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I KO him one shot. Guarantee it