How much money did Mike Tyson make in his fight against Roy Jones Jr?

According to the California State Athletic Commission, former boxing heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will each take home a minimum of $1 million for their much-anticipated exhibition bout which took place on pay-per-view Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Both Mike and Roy will bank a guaranteed $1 million for tonight's exhibition 💰 #TysonJones



Yahoo Journalist Kevin Iole had previously reported that the 54-year-old Mike Tyson will take home as much as $10 million while "Iron Mike's" counterpart Roy Jones Jr. will make a total of $3 million for the fight. Tyson had publically pledged to donate all the proceeds from his exhibition clash against Jones Jr. to charity.

On November 22, 1986, a 20-year-old Mike Tyson knocked out Trevor Berbick to become the youngest heavyweight champion ever. He holds that record to date. Tyson retired from professional boxing back in 2005. Roy Jones Jr. was a four-division boxing champion and retired from the sport just a couple of years ago, in 2018.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. put on a show

Tyson and Jones Jr. fought each other in an eight-round exhibition clash on Saturday and both fighters, with a combined age of 105 years, put up an amazing show. In the end, the fight was announced a draw as the California State Athletic Commission had previously mentioned that no judges would be officially scoring the bout.

In an exciting joint post-fight interview following the fight, a visibly elated Mike Tyson joked around, asking why people didn't care about what could happen to him during the fight and were only concerned about Roy Jones Jr. He said this because while he was away from the sport for 15 years, his counterpart on the night only retired in 2015.

Why nobody care about my a**? I didn’t fight in 15 years. He stopped fighting three years ago and everybody worried about his a**. I’m just happy I got this under my belt. I’m continuing to go further and do more. Absolutely [I’ll do this again].

The exhibition fight was the first of Mike Tyson's new PPV "Legends Only League" which is expected to feature retired famous athletes competing against each other in various sports.