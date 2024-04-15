How much did Ryan Garcia win? Exploring 'KingRy's' winnings from his last fight against Oscar Duarte Jurado

Ryan Garcia is one of the biggest names in the world of boxing today. 'KingRy' has been competing as a professional boxer for nearly eight years and currently has a record of 24-1.

The 25-year-old is currently scheduled to take on Devin Haney in a highly anticipated grudge match. The fight will be a 12-round clash for the WBC super lightweight title, and the event will take place on April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

How much did Ryan Garcia win?

In April 2023, Ryan Garcia competed in arguably the biggest fight of his career to-date against Gervonta Davis. The event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Garcia suffered the first loss of his professional career as 'Tank' defeated him via seventh-round KO. According to boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya, Garcia earned a whopping sum of $30 million.

But Garcia's fight purse dropped significantly in his next outing in December 2023. In his bout against Oscar Duarte Jurado, 'KingRy' won the fight via eighth-round KO and reportedly earned a guaranteed sum of $5 million.

Roy Jones Jr. gives advice to Ryan Garcia ahead of the Devin Haney fight

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight.

'Superman' recently sat down for an interview with 'Fight Hub TV' where he discussed the matchup. Jones Jr. advised Garcia to add more tools to his arsenal.

The 55-year-old argued that fighters were already aware of Garcia's left hook. So, according to him, the 25-year-old needed to add 'more weapons' so that he can take his opponents by surprise. Roy Jones Jr. said:

"[Garcia's] got to use more weapons. He can't just depend on the left hook. Everybody knows about your left hook now. If it's just your left hook, that shouldn't work because, like [Gervonta Davis] said, 'If all you've got is a left hook, you're not going to beat me. And he didn't. Once again, Devin understands that... He should develop a few more options so people aren't just looking for the left hook. They don't know where it's coming from."

Check out Roy Jones Jr.'s comments from the 2:28 mark below:

Poll : Will Ryan Garcia be able to defeat Devin Haney? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback