How much did Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling, and others make at UFC 292? Estimated payouts unveiled

A highly-anticipated UFC bantamweight title bout between 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling headlined the UFC 292 event, which transpired at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on August 19, 2023. The event witnessed fan-favorite O'Malley defeat Sterling via second-round TKO to become the new UFC bantamweight champion.

Apart from this, the UFC 292 co-headlining matchup saw UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili successfully defend her title by beating Amanda Lemos via unanimous decision. Several other notable fighters, such as former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, Irish welterweight prospect Ian Machado Garry, and bantamweight contender Marlon Vera also competed at the event.

Heading into UFC 292, the consensus was that then-UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and UFC superstar 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley would likely be the highest-paid fighters on the card.

According to a report from TheSportsDaily.com, leading into UFC 292, the event's top-five highest-paid athletes and their respective projected pay were as follows:

Aljamain Sterling – $542,000 Sean O’Malley – $382,000 Chris Weidman – $360,000 Zhang Weili – $292,000 Amanda Lemos – $182,000

Unless the fighter pay for a given event is officially revealed by the promotion, the state athletic commission, or other regulating bodies, it's generally considered to be tough to gauge the exact amount. Nevertheless, fighter pay is usually estimated on the basis of previously disclosed numbers.

The athletic commissions largely refrain from revealing the pay a fighter has been accorded, particularly if the fighter has signed a non-disclosure agreement before the fight. Regardless, the projected total earnings for a fighter from a given event are calculated based on their estimated fight purse, bonuses, and other incentives given by the promotion they're competing for.

As reported by Sports Payouts, Sean O'Malley was expected to be the top earner at UFC 292. The top-5 highest-paid fighters from UFC 292 and their total pay (sum of the fight purse, win bonus, sponsorships, other UFC bonuses, and PPV share) have been displayed below:

Aljamain Sterling $1.29m Sean O’Malley $1.43m Zhang Weili $1.29m Amanda Lemos $682k Marlon Vera $465k

UFC 292 salaries: A closer look at the pay for PPV main card headlined by Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling

As per Sports Payouts, 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley, who furthered his superstardom with his title-winning performance at UFC 292, likely took home the highest pay, a total of $1.43 million. Moreover, while UFC 292 matchup didn't play out in his favor, Aljamain Sterling is expected to have been one of the highest-paid fighters at the event, taking home a pay of about $1.29 million.

Additionally, UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili was projected to earn $1.29 million, with Amanda Lemos getting $682,000. Ireland's rising star Ian Machado Garry was expected to receive $101,000, while his opponent Neil Magny would've possibly gotten around $225,000.

Elsewhere on the UFC 292 main card, the estimated pay for the other fighters was $45,000 for Da’Mon Blackshear, $175,000 for Mario Bautista, $465,000 for Marlon Vera, and $365,000 for Pedro Munhoz.