How much did Tyron Woodley make against Jake Paul?

Tyron Woodley bagged one of the biggest paydays of his entire career in his boxing debut against Jake Paul. According to MMA Junkie, the Ohio State Athletic Commission has revealed that Woodley and Paul both earned $2 million as official fight purses for their showdown back in August this year.

However, the aforementioned numbers aren't inclusive of additional bonuses or pay-per-view profits and it's safe to assume that both fighters may have made north of $2 million.

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul squared off in a professional boxing match that took place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Paul spoiled the former UFC welterweight champion's boxing debut by picking up a split decision win on the night. With the win, 'The Problem Child' extended his undefeated record to 4-0.

Tyron Woodley eyes redemption in Jake Paul rematch brought about by strange turn of events

In the immediate aftermath of their fight, Jake Paul promised he'd grant Tyron Woodley a rematch only if he got an "I love Jake Paul" tattooed on his body. When Woodley finally got the tattoo, Paul had seemingly moved on and sought a different challenge instead.

Jake Paul was scheduled to fight professional boxer Tommy Fury on December 18. This would have been Paul's first fight against a pro-boxer. However, Fury was forced to pull out of the fight due to a severe chest infection and a broken. In a strange twist of fate, it was Tyron Woodley who stepped in as a late replacement for Fury.

Woodley finally has the chance to avenge his loss to Paul earlier in the year but it won't be an easy task for the former UFC champ. Paul has been going through a rigorous fight camp for weeks now whereas all Woodley has is a couple of weeks to prepare for the fight.

However, the fact that he faced Paul just a few months ago might work in Woodley's favor in that regard. If he can correct his errors from the last fight, 'The Chosen One' could very well turn the tables this time around.

