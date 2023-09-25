How much are UFC fighters paid for media and outfits? Details of payouts from UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot

The UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot payouts regarding compliance with promotional guidelines were recently released and it came out to be $164,500.

The event which took place on September 23 was held at the UFC Apex Facility in Paradise, Nevada and was headlined by an exciting lightweight clash between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

The two headliners received $6,000 each as their Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay, which covers the outfitting requirements and media obligations of the fighters.

The $164,500 amount was divided among the fighters as follows:

Mateusz Gamrot - $6,000

Rafael Fiziev - $6,000

Dan Ige - $11,000

Bryce Mitchell - $6,000

Marina Rodriguez - $11,000

Michelle Waterson-Gomez - $11,000

Bryan Battle - $6,000

A.J. Fletcher - $4,500

Charles Jourdain - $11,000

Ricardo Ramos - $11,000

Miles Johns - $6,000

Dan Argueta - $4,500

Tim Means - $21,000

Andre Fialho - $6,000

Cody Brundage - $6,000

def. Jacob Malkoun - $6,000

Mohammed Usman - $4,000

Jake Collier - $11,000

Mizuki Inoue - $4,000

Hannah Goldy - $4,500

Montserrat Rendon - $4,000

Tamires Vidal - $4,000

The Compliance program payouts are decided on the basis of the number of fights (UFC, Zuffa-era WEC and Zuffa-era Strikeforce) an athlete has participated in.

Fighters who have competed in just 1 to 3 fights receive a payout of $4,000 for each outing.

Following is the list of number of fights and their corresponding payouts:

1 to 3 appearances - $4,000

4 to 5 appearances - $4,500

6 to 10 appearances - $6,000

11 to 15 appearances - $11,000

16 to 20 appearances - $16,000

21+ appearances - $21,000

Champions receive $42,000 as payout under the program while challengers receive $32,000 for each fight.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot payouts: Which fighters received the UFC bonus?

Tim Means and Andre Fialho stole the show in their welterweight clash in the prelims of the event. The two athletes engaged in a thrilling back-and-forth battle that ended with Means getting a TKO victory in the third round of the fight.

The contest was declared the 'Fight of the Night' and both fighters received a bonus amount of $50,000 each.

Marina Rodriguez and Charles Jourdain delivered spectacular finishes on September 23. Both of them were declared the winners of the 'Performance of the Night; bonus and took home an additional cheque of $50,000 each.