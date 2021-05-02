How much do UFC tickets generally cost?

As the UFC welcomes back crowds in the arenas for its pay-per-view events, queries regarding the prices of tickets to attend these events have been rising. The prices of tickets vary with the position of different seats. In the UFC's case, the closer your seat is to the octagon, the higher the seat's price.

For UFC Fight Nights, ticket prices usually fall in the range of $65.00 - $500.00. These prices are subject to change depending upon the hype that an event garners. Had the UFC event next week with Cory Sandhagen and the returning T.J. Dillashaw been opened up for fans, ticket prices would have been much higher than those of regular Fight Nights.

An example of such an occurrence is when Chris Weidman was expected to fight Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Fight Night on May 2, 2020. The cage-side tickets for the event were priced at $800, which is comparatively higher than the staple Fight Night ticket pricing.

The bracket of price variations differs between UFC Fight Nights and UFC pay-per-view events, with the latter having a higher range. The price range also varies depending upon the fighters involved in representing the card of the night. For example, when 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor headlines a PPV event, the prices soar much higher than the regular PPV range.

Thank you UFC fans!!!



- Sold out in minutes. One of the fastest sell outs in UFC history.

- Arena record for highest gross.

- 15k attendance

I will see you in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/mPwmOf4Saa — danawhite (@danawhite) March 26, 2021

What are the ticket prices for UFC 262?

UFC 262 will be headlined by a title bout for the vacant lightweight belt between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. The event will also mark the return of 'The Stockton Slugger' Nate Diaz as he faces Leon Edwards in a five-round co-main event. UFC 262 will take place in a sold-out Toyota Center arena in Houston, Texas.

The ticket prices for the event start at $200 and go up to $2,000.

What are the ticket prices for UFC 264?

UFC 264 will take place on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will feature one of the most highly anticipated events in the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

As mentioned earlier, the price of tickets for a UFC event varies based on the hype that it garners. With the decisive trilogy between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier being awaited by fight fans, ticket prices for the event will soar high, like any other event involving Conor McGregor.

The ticket prices begin from $599.00 and go up to a whopping $10,000. It is important to note that ticket prices decrease as the number of rows between a seat and the octagon increase.