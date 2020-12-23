How old was Canelo Alvarez when he fought Mayweather - Was the Mexican boxer too young when he suffered the only loss of his career?

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez recently secured an impressive win against Briton Callum Smith via a unanimous decision.

In the process, Canelo Alvarez unified the WBA (super), WBC, and Ring super middleweight titles.

Alvarez can now boast of having titles in four different boxing weight divisions.

I’M BACK! 👑

✅ WBC Super Middleweight Champion

✅ WBA Super Middleweight Champion

✅ Ring Magazine Super Middleweight Champion#CaneloSmith #TheP4PKingIsBack@CANELOTEAM pic.twitter.com/dQjrwXWcQZ — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) December 20, 2020

At 30 years old, Canelo Alvarez may be the youngest boxer ever to have entered the discussion surrounding the ‘Greatest of All Time’ in boxing.

The Mexican is known for his precision and flawless technique.

It is these elements of his game combined with his in-ring acumen that has ensured that Canelo Alvarez has 54 wins in the boxing ring, 36 by KO.

And while Canelo has had two draws to go with his 54 wins, he has only suffered one loss in his career.

That loss came against Floyd Mayweather in September 2013. And while there was a lot of hype surrounding Canelo Alvarez going into the fight, he was only a 23-year-old youngster at that time.

Floyd, on the other hand, was 13 years his senior and had been through a lot of battles by this stage of his career.

Therefore, while Canelo put on an impressive display, it came as no surprise to many when Floyd got the majority decision nod.

Many have speculated whether a more battle-hardened Canelo would have handed Floyd his first loss in boxing.

It seems that the question will not be answered alas. While Canelo is now much more experienced and has reached the age of 30, Floyd is more interested in big money fights and will be fighting Logan Paul on February 20th.

Additionally, at 43 years of age, it is safe to say that Floyd is past his prime.

Who is next for Canelo Alvarez?

Gennady Golovkin is the biggest name people put forward when they talk about who Canelo should face next. And Golovkin was a long-time middleweight king in what was once the softest division in boxing.

Jermall Charlo is another good boxer with decent speed and size, who can be a good foe for Canelo. He is young, undefeated, and brings energy to his fights. Unfortunately for him, he doesn’t have any big names on his resume.

Regardless of who he chooses next, Canelo’s fights will always attract eyeballs.