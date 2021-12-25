How old is Tydus 'Mini Jake Paul' Talbott?

Tydus Talbott, also known as 'Mini Jake Paul', is a seven-year-old who rose to fame after becoming associated with Jake Paul. Tydus initially caught some attention online after his parents posted a video of him as 'Mini Jake Paul' on their YouTube channel Trav and Cor.

The video was titled '3 Year Old Jake Paul!! (RARE FOOTAGE)' and quickly caught the attention of Jake Paul.

Watch the video below:

Upon seeing the video, Jake Paul proceeded to reach out to his family and branded Tydus as 'Mini Jake Paul' in his videos. It was the beginning of something really exciting for the then three-year-old and his family. 'The Problem Child' gave 'Mini Jake Paul' a massive boost and his following grew exponentially.

Watch Jake Paul's first vlog with Tydus below:

Tydus was quick to garner fame worldwide and became an integral part of Jake Paul's YouTube journey as they went on to produce a lot of content together.

While Jake Paul has now transitioned from YouTube to boxing and hardly posts anything, Tydus is still reaping the benefits of being associated with 'The Problem Child' on his parents' YouTube channel.

Nearly four years after they first met, the two have formed a special bond. Tydus still has an active presence in Paul's life. The seven-year-old is always there to support 'The Problem Child' in his fights and considers him his older brother.

Is Jake Paul fighting Julio Chaves Jr.?

After being accused of ducking 'real' boxers, Jake Paul is determined to silence his nay-sayers. It has been revealed that 'The Problem Child' is in negotiations to take on Julio Chaves Jr. in his next fight.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul has asked his manager Nakisa Bidarian to make a fight vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr next, according to this post from Bidarian's BAVAFA Sports… Jake Paul has asked his manager Nakisa Bidarian to make a fight vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr next, according to this post from Bidarian's BAVAFA Sports… https://t.co/JWwkyZZIta

Julio Chaves Jr. is a seasoned professional, having held the WBC middleweight championship at one point in his career. This fight will certainly be the toughest challenge of Paul's career so far if it happens.

