"How refreshing to see" - Fans more than happy to witness respectful UFC 290 presser without 'sh*t talking' for a change 

UFC recently concluded the pre-fight press conference for its upcoming UFC 290 pay-per-view, which is set to take place this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Interestingly, fans seem to be more than happy after the press conference did not have the usual trash-talking. While trash-talking makes the build-up to the fights much more interesting, it was nice to see fighters respecting each other in the build-up for a change.

UFC @ufc It's all respect between @AlexVolkanovski and @PanteraUFC coming into Saturday 🤝 #UFC290 It's all respect between @AlexVolkanovski and @PanteraUFC coming into Saturday 🤝 #UFC290 https://t.co/MHxtnMoklK

Reacting to the same, fans expressed their thoughts on the rather light-hearted pre-fight press conference. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"It was refreshing to see eyerone respectful. If there's 1 thing I know it's the 2 title fights are gonna be wild whole card is stacked and then we get 291 with a great card too UFC always delivers in the summer."

"Finally no trash talking, that was very pleasant"

"This is the most respectful press conference I've EVER seen."

"How refreshing to see mutual respect between all fighters not s*t talking eachother"

"They are too cordial, where's the McGregor wannabe when you need one?!"

"Kindest Pre-Fight Press Conference yet. Wow but nice for a change."

"These guys' hands speak for themselves, that's why I love this press conference. No need to hype it up."

"This has to be the first card that everybody shakes hands very respectful fighters."

"This is so interesting just a bunch of nice a** likeable guys fighting lmao."

"Respectful...Dang, what a great card!"

Watch the full press conference below:

UFC 290: Who is fighting on the main card?

The upcoming UFC 290 pay-per-view is set to be headlined by a highly anticipated featherweight title unification bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez.

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno will go up against Alexandre Pantoja to defend his UFC flyweight crown. The two have fought twice in the past, with Pantoja coming out on top on both occasions.

Also on the UFC 290 card, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will go up against Dricus du Plessis in a bout that is set to have major title implications. Dan Hooker is set to take on Jalin Turner, and the highly touted prospect, Bo Nickal, will kick off the main card against UFC debutant Val Woodburn.

