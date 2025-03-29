"How? Respectfully" - Fans react to UFC Mexico fighter having almost as many followers as Brandon Moreno in only his third fight in the promotion

MMA fans were taken aback after witnessing a UFC Mexico main card fighter boasting almost as many Instagram followers as the main eventer, Brandon Moreno. The fighter has taken to the octagon just two times to date, with the UFC Mexico encounter scheduled to be his third main roster showdown.

Moreno is easily among the most renowned flyweights in the current UFC roster. 'The Assassin Baby' made his UFC debut on Oct. 1, 2016, and has delivered several exciting showdowns to date. Bagging the flyweight championship against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 stands as the highest point of Moreno's UFC career to date.

Moreno's in-octagon antics have also provided him with a massive Instagram following of 2.2M. However, a recent Instagram update from @fullviolence showcased how Moreno's flyweight compatriot, Ronaldo Rodriguez, boasts a comparable number of Instagram followers despite the UFC Mexico encounter being the third main roster fight of his career.

It highlighted that 'Lazy Boy' is currently followed by 2M people on Instagram, compared to Moreno's 2.2M followers.

Several fans gave out clueless responses after learning about this verity. A few such comments read:

"How? Respectfully 😂"

"For what? He missed weight"

"Bro thinks bot followers will get him a main event ppv"

Check out some more reactions:

Fan reactions to @fullviolence's Instagram post. [Image Courtesy: @fullviolence on Instagram]

Brandon Moreno's custom shorts for UFC Mexico will be an homage to his heritage

Brandon Moreno is scheduled to lock horns with the former title challenger, Steve Erceg, in the main event of UFC Mexico, which begins in a few more hours. The UFC brass has pitted a plethora of other Mexican fighters on the card, including the aforementioned, Ronaldo Rodriguez.

To make things more exciting, Dana White and Co. decided to provide Moreno with custom shorts for his UFC Mexico main event encounter. An X update from UFC's official account revealed its look.

As per UFC, Moreno was actively involved in designing the shorts. Notably, the black and red shorts feature Quetzalcoatl, the Aztec god, as an homage to his heritage.

