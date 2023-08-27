How to sign up for UFC 5 closed beta? All the steps explained in details

UFC 5 is set to be released by EA later this year. However, the die-hard fans who want to experience the game prior to its official release can get a chance to play and test the game before everybody else.

EA Sports will be releasing a closed beta version of the game prior to the official release. To sign up, interested individuals can head over to EA Sport's official website sign in with an active EA account, and choose a desired platform (PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S).

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that everybody who signs up for the closed beta version of UFC 5 will not get access. Instead, EA Sports will only select individuals who will be able to access the work-in-progress build of the game, and will be sent a code towards the end of this month i.e., August.

It is worth noting that the makers of the game have very strict policies regarding the closed beta version of the game. Individuals who have been granted access to the game cannot share pictures and videos of the game on social media or anywhere else which could lead to one's removal from the test if caught doing so.

UFC 5 closed beta sign-up: When will the game officially be released?

The last installment of the UFC video game series, UFC 4 was released on August 14, 2020. Now, after three years of waiting, UFC 5 has finally been announced.

The game was first announced back in early July before a teaser trailer was revealed on day one of the Gamescom 2023 festival. However, no official release date for the game has been announced as of yet, but what is known is that a full gameplay reveal will take place next month in September.

Expand Tweet

While nothing is confirmed as of yet, it is believed that the game will be fully revealed at UFC 293, which is scheduled for September 10. Moreover, the cover star of the highly anticipated game is expected to be the UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski. That said, it will be interesting to see how the new game has improved from its previous installment.

Catch up with the news and regular updates for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Heavyweight title unification fight