How to train like Vasiliy Lomachenko? All about the Ukrainian's unique training regimen?

Vasiliy Lomachenko is a big name in the boxing world and is hailed as one of the greatest athletes to come out of Ukraine in recent times. The 36-year-old's professional career started over a decade ago and during this time, Lomachenko has been a part of 20 fights.

'The Matrix' has an impressive record of 17-3, which includes 11 knockout victories. The Ukrainian has faced the likes of Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, Richard Commey and Anthony Crolla during his run.

How long can Lomachenko hold his breath?

An athlete has to undergo very intense and high-level training for a very long period to attain the success Vasiliy Lomachenko has in his career. 'The Matrix' engages in some unorthodox training methods, which appear to be fruitful for him.

One of these methods include holding his breath underwater. There is video evidence showing that Lomachenko can go breathless under water for three to four minutes. Although the physiological advantages of this type of training are unclear, resisting the urge to breath can possibly help an athlete to feel comfortable under high-pressure situations.

What is Vasiliy Lomachenko's training regimen?

Apart from underwater breathing, there are several training exercises that Vasiliy Lomachenko does to perform to his best self inside the octagon.

There are not many boxers in the world today who can match the Ukrainian boxer's footwork skills. Lomachenko used to take Ballet lessons as a kid. Other than that, the 36-year-old also does several ladder exercises that help his footwork and improves his speed, calf conditioning and co-ordination.

Lomachenko also performs several press-up exercises. Although at the starting level, these drills should be performed using dumbbells, Lomachenko does them using weight plates which requires significantly more strength and stability. He also performs several variations of these drills that are a difficult task for most athletes and can potentially result in injury.

Low-intensity conditioning is also a part of Lomachenko's training regimen. This involves boxing-related drills like shadow boxing or bag-work and can also include cycling or running. One of the reasons for this type of training is to break the repetitive drill cycle and boost aerobic endurance.

Boxing requires a strong combination of physical as well as mental strength. Thus, not all of the training methods adopted by Lomachenko are physical. 'The Matrix' engages in mental exercises like Puzzles and Number Grids.

These mental drills can improve an athlete's ability to focus and make decisions under physically tiring situations.