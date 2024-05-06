Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, PPV price and more

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. goes down in Australia this weekend and there are several facets of this fight and the overall event to consider. This battle of two former lightweight champions will provide each man a chance to win another world title in the weight category once again.

The vacant IBF strap will be up for grabs on Sunday, May 12, after former belt holder Devin Haney moved up in weight and a new champ will be decided at the RAC Arena in Perth. Kambosos Jr.'s IBO strap will also be on the line in this matchup.

While this is an important matchup at 135 pounds, the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. main card has several highlights. Nina Hughes and Cherneka Johnson will battle for the former's WBA bantamweight belt in a 10-round contest. Andrew Moloney vs Pedro Guevara is for the vacant WBC interim junior bantamweight championship.

Imam Khataev and Ricards Bolotniks will lock horns in a 10-round affair at light heavyweight. Plus, a pair of heavyweight bouts are set with Lucas Browne vs. Hemi Ahio and Joe Goodall vs. Djanago Opelu both slated for this event.

The fistic fireworks start at 8 PM Eastern Time. The Lomachenko vs. Kambosos Jr. main event walkout is listed at approximately 11 PM ET, per DAZN.

The Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. PPV price is listed at $69.95 on Kayo Sports. An ESPN+ membership, the US broadcasting platform, is listed at $10.99 a month.

Check out Top Rank hyping up this looming lightweight bout below:

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. background

The 36-year-old has been a three-division champion from featherweight to lightweight, but Lomachenko's days of winning lineal belts and unifying gold may be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

The Ukrainian said he could be out of the sport within a year and clearly wants big fights on his run out of the sweet science, which George Kambosos Jr. certainly fits into.

Kambosos Jr. is a former unified champion in the division and his only career losses as a professional pugilist have been against the aforementioned Devin Haney.

On a stylistic level, Kambosos Jr. has power as well as heavy forward pressure. Conversely, Lomachenko is a masterful counterpuncher with a high fight IQ.