How did Tyson Fury lose all the weight? 'The Gypsy King's incredible transformation from 400 lbs to a lean heavyweight

Tyson Fury's weight loss was caused by insane dieting and workouts.

'The Gypsy King' famously retired in 2016, following his win over Wladimir Klitschko. While a rematch with 'Dr. Steelhammer' was expected, but his mental health issues prompted him to go down a spiral of drug and alcohol abuse.

During that period of time, the heavyweight champion ballooned up to 400 pounds. While he was speaking of potential fights with Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua, his shape didn't show it. His boxing license was revoked due to his shape, a failed drug test, and comments about his mental health.

Two years later, Tyson Fury made his return to the ring against Sefer Seferi. He scored a knockout win that night, weighing in at 276 pounds. In a previous interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, Fury explained how he lost weight.

For one, he did a dirty keto diet, which allows the boxer to eat processed foods higher in fats, but low in carbs. Furthermore, Fury didn't even do much boxing training to lose the weight, doing more explosive training sessions.

Speaking to Joe Rogan, Fury stated:

"Before I was doing a lot of long running and long boxing work, like 12-15 rounds on the pads. When I was losing the weight I was doing shorter, explosive stuff, doing more interval training. My diet was the most important thing, you can train like a Trojan warrior but not eat right and take three steps forward and two and a half back."

Tyson Fury weight loss: How much does 'The Gypsy King' weigh now?

Since Tyson Fury's weight loss, his weight has shifted a little bit.

'The Gypsy King' famously lost upwards of 125 pounds in two years ahead of his 2018 return. He scored a knockout win over Sefer Seferi that year, beginning one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history.

To his credit, the British boxer has kept his weight in check since then. In 2019, he weighed in a career-low, 254 pounds, for a fight against Otto Wallin. Although, Fury did gain a bit of weight after scoring a decision win over 'All In'.

For his most recent fight, Tyson Fury weighed in at 268 pounds, for his trilogy against Derek Chisora. While 'The Gypsy King' has never been jacked, his massive weight loss is still commendable and impressive five years later. It's especially impressive because he's kept the weight off.