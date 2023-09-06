Derek Chisora targets the biggest fight in heavyweight boxing (And it’s not Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk) 

Derek Chisora revealed which top-tier heavyweight boxer everyone wants to fight.

The heavyweight boxing division is run by Oleksandr Usyk, who holds three world titles, while Tyson Fury has the fourth. Meanwhile, several other high-profile superstars help make intriguing matchups in the hardest-hitting weight class, with Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua being the primary examples.

Rumors have continued circulating that the following super-fights could be next for the hardest-hitting division - Usyk vs. Fury and Wilder vs. Joshua.

With that said, the business side of boxing makes fans skeptical of what’s next until the fighters step into the ring. As a result, it wouldn’t be shocking if the four previously listed heavyweight superstars end up fighting someone else.

During an interview with IFL TV, Derek Chisora was asked about the top-tier heavyweight boxers. He responded by praising Anthony Joshua for his massive fanbase:

“Everything is on the driving seat of AJ. What AJ has to see, sit down on the sofa, wait for the phone call. Tyson Fury wants to fight him. Deontay Wilder wants to fight him. Everyone wants to fight him 'cause they know he’s a big attraction.”

It’s unclear if and when Johnson and Wilder will meet in the ring. As for Usyk vs. Fury, the heavyweight world title unification bout must wait as the latter is scheduled for an intriguing crossover matchup.

On October 28, Fury will fight former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a 10-round professional boxing match. The must-see matchup is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Derek Chisora also wants to fight Anthony Joshua

Derek Chisora also wants to get in the mix for another high-profile heavyweight boxing match. The 39-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision win against Gerald Washington on August 12, and he’s ready to secure another payday.

During the same interview with IFL TV, Chisora had this to say about potentially fighting Anthony Joshua:

“Me? I’d fight him every day, bro. I call him up, you wanna fight? But who knows, we never know.”

Chisora holds a professional boxing record of 34-13 with 23 wins by KO/TKO. Throughout his fighting career, things haven’t always gone the way of ‘War,’ but he has been in the ring with some of the best, including David Haye, Tyson Fury x3, Oleksandr Usyk, and Dillian Whyte.