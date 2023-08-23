Oleksandr Usyk has an obligation to fight Tyson Fury, says promoter

Days out from his return, Oleksandr Usyk still has one eye on Tyson Fury.

'The Cat' is slated to return to the boxing ring this Saturday night in Poland. Back for another defense of his heavyweight titles, he will face WBA (Regular) champion Daniel Dubois. 'Dynamite' is coming off a come-from-behind win over Kevin Lerena last December.

However, the Ukranian was first expected to face Tyson Fury. For the better part of a year, Usyk attempted to arrange a fight with 'The Gypsy King.' However, planned bouts for April and December were both canceled due to pay demands from the British boxer.

Widely expected to retain his titles this weekend, many have wondered if Oleksandr Usyk will again attempt to book the fight. In an interview with the BBC, Alexander Krassyuk hinted that was the case. There, the promoter explained that it was their obligation to book the fight.

Not only for the historical nature but because fans badly want to see the heavyweights throw down. In the interview with the BBC, Krassyuk stated:

"It's our obligation to deliver this fight. The whole world wants to see this fight. Not just ourselves or people involved in boxing, but the whole world. People who know nothing about boxing would love to see the heavyweight undisputed fight for the four belts for the first time in the four-belt era. I can promise you and promise all the fans around the world that I will do everything that can depend on me to make this fight happen."

Oleksandr Usyk swarmed by fans in fight week

Oleksandr Usyk received a warm welcome in Poland this week.

'The Cat' has had a wild last 12 months. Having spent the majority of that time attempting to arrange his bout with 'The Gypsy King,' he will instead settle for a fight with Daniel Dubois.

As of now, the Ukranian is a heavy favorite to retain his heavyweight titles. Much to the chagrin of 'Dynamite' and his coach, Don Charles, Saturday's fight is somewhat of a home game. While Usyk isn't from Poland, it was hard to tell when he arrived in the country.

On social media, video was released of Oleksandr Usyk arriving to today's open workouts. There, the heavyweight champion was mobbed by hundreds of fans in attendance. While Usyk isn't the biggest name in boxing, there's no doubt that he's getting love around the world.

