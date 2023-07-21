How do UFC internships look like? Real behind-the-scenes details by Don Frye's daughter 

The UFC is undoubtedly the biggest MMA promotion in the world and holds a special place in the hearts of combat sports fans across the globe. As the biggest stage for the most elite fighters in the sport, it's unsurprising to see young fans eager to contribute to its growth and success while gaining indispensable experience at the highest level.

The promotion offers some incredible internship opportunities for its young and budding fans who are just starting their professional careers. Katrina Frye, daughter of UFC legend Don Frye, was among a lucky few who got an opportunity to intern at the organization in 2019. She shared an account of her incredible experience of working with the organization's social media team on the official company website.

In her article, she described being star-struck after seeing the promotion's star athletes train up close and personal, getting to walk around the VIP section of the Apex facility, and touring Dana White's office. She further added:

"For the most part, I draft posts for social media and compile data on their successes... When we aren’t stirring up trouble, interns decide which tweets show up on the jumbotron during fight nights."

While the internship experience is undoubtedly special on its own, it seems Dana White takes a personal interest in nurturing his young employees. He recently posted a picture of his summer interns, captioned:

"Thank you to all the @ufc interns who worked hard for us this summer."

UFC internships: When summer interns volunteered at the Three Sqaures Foodbank

Besides carrying out their regular duties as UFC interns, the organization's youngest employees also contribute to its social efforts.

In 2021, the promotion sent a group of interns to the Three Square Foodbank in Southern Nevada to volunteer for a day. The charitable organization serves as the region's only food bank and is a longstanding partner of the MMA promotion.

The event saw 18 interns working in the volunteer space for hours, packing and sorting roughly 9,367 pounds of donated Amazon products, which equaled 7,690 meals for those in need. The youngsters also helped pack 650 meals for the Meals on Wheels Program and provided materials for 8,340 meals to Southern Nevadan community members.

Brian Burton, CEO of the Three Square Foodbank, said in a statement:

"We are deeply grateful to UFC and their incredible commitment to knocking out hunger in our community. Their recent volunteer activities provided 8,340 meals for our hungry neighbors across the valley. Their tremendous efforts and dedication further our pursuit of a hunger-free community."