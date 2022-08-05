How upset king Ok Rae Yoon became known as ‘The Legend Killer’

Ok Rae Yoon keeps proving everyone wrong. The South Korean fighter continues to enter fights as the underdog in ONE Championship and leaves with his hand raised.

Today, the 31-year-old is the ONE lightweight world champion having defeated 'The Warrior' Christian Lee in 2021. On his latest win streak, he also earned victories against former UFC titleholder Eddie Alvarez and former ONE featherweight champion Marat Gafurov, among others.

ONE Championship recently assembled a video that showcases Ok's remarkable journey in the circle:

"He Proved Everyone Wrong 🤯 Ok Rae Yoon’s METEORIC Rise ... Before lightweight king Ok Rae Yoon defends his belt in a massive World Title rematch with Christian Lee at ONE 160, relive his unprecedented rise in ONE Championship, featuring his shocking upsets of Lee, former featherweight king Marat Gafurov, and MMA legend Eddie Alvarez!"

Catch the full video below:

The video says:

"Ok Rae Yoon's rise in ONE Championship is one of the most remarkable stories in martial arts history."

The South Korean fighter made his ONE debut in April of 2021 as a relatively unknown fighter. In just five months, he was able to earn the lightweight gold and was named ONE’s 2021 Male MMA Fighter of the Year.

He will next defend his title in a rematch against Christian Lee on August 26 in the ONE 160 headliner.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship How SHOCKED were you by Ok Rae Yoon’s win over Eddie Alvarez? How SHOCKED were you by Ok Rae Yoon’s win over Eddie Alvarez? ⚡ #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/tbA4LRuXrQ

Ok Rae Yoon and Christian Lee's rivalry

Ok and Lee met in 2021 and fought to a close decision, which was awarded to the South Korean. The judges' decision infuriated the Singaporean-American, who went on a tirade during his post-fight interview, demanding to take the decision to the board for review.

Ok responded to criticism from Lee and said that he should have worked harder if he really wanted to win.

“The judges gave all the scores already, I won in a unanimous decision. I think it is what it is and if ever any kind of athlete or fighter can get involved in any kind of decision or scoring system, I think that’s wrong so I don’t think that’s going to happen because ONE Championship is a huge company and the decision is already official. I don’t think anything is going to happen with that. I’m kind of disappointed, I don’t think this is a beautiful thing to see, what Christian Lee is doing. If he really wanted to win that badly, he should have dominated me more.”

Christian Lee got his instant rematch wish and will face Ok on August 26 in the main event of ONE 160.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship dethrones Christian Lee to become the new ONE Lightweight World Champion! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship “The Legend Killer” DOES IT AGAIN 🤯 Ok Rae Yoondethrones Christian Lee to become the new ONE Lightweight World Champion! #ONERevolution “The Legend Killer” DOES IT AGAIN 🤯 Ok Rae Yoon 🇰🇷 dethrones Christian Lee to become the new ONE Lightweight World Champion! #ONERevolution #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/G2yFt7M1Ue

