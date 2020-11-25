How to watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. fight without cable

Boxing royalty returns to the ring this weekend, as former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson makes his long-awaited return to the ring to face four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Information

Mike Tyson, 54, last competed professionally back in 2005, losing to Kevin McBride via sixth-round retirement. In his prime, however, Tyson was one of the most feared heavyweight competitors, at one point holding the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles simultaneously. Tyson has a 50-6 professional record with 44 wins coming via knockout.

Roy Jones Jr. on the other hand, saw action as recently as February of 2018, defeating Scott Sigmon to become the WBU cruiserweight champion. The 51-year old has held world championships at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight. Jones Jr. has a professional record of 66-9, with 47 wins coming via knockout.

Rules for the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. fight

Tyson and Jones Jr. will compete in an 8-round exhibition bout, with each round lasting just two minutes each. A special set of rules will also be in place for the match:

1) Fighters will wear 12-ounce gloves

2) Fight will be stopped if a cut appears on either fighter

3) No knockouts

4) No official judges

5) No official winner will be declared

'Frontliner Battle Belt' will be awarded to whoever the judges choose.

The Staples Center in Los Angeles will be the host for this boxing affair.

How to watch Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. without cable

The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. bout will be broadcast on Pay-Per-View in the United States via all major cable providers. The PPV costs $49.99, and begins at 8:00 PM, ET.

For those without cable, worry not, as there are a couple of options to choose for to stream the year's biggest boxing exhibition bout. Tyson vs. Jones Jr. will also be available on Triller and FITE.TV for $19.99

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Full Fight Card

Main Card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter

Preliminary Card

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones