The fighting gods have finally answered our prayers as the groundbreaking ONE 166: Qatar megaevent is finally here.

Three world titles will be hanging on the balance inside Lusail Sports Arena on March 1 in arguably one of the biggest combat sports events of 2024.

Revenge or repeat is the theme of these three high-profile rematches, headlined by a ONE middleweight MMA world championship showdown between the history-seeking double champion Anatoly Malykhin and the redemption-hunting Renier de Ridder.

The featherweight MMA belts will also be unified once the dust settles between the top dogs of the 155-pound division, Tang Kai and Thanh Le.

Elsewhere, Jarred Brooks will look to keep his strawweight MMA crown against its previous owner, Joshua Pacio.

With that said, here’s how you can watch the can’t-miss martial arts spectacle in the comfort of your own home.

How to watch ONE 166: Qatar in your local area

ONE’s second numbered event in 2024 is available to over 190 countries (and counting) and is easily accessible to every combat sports fan via television, tablet, computer, or any mobile device.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can witness the live action as it happens free of charge on March 1.

Mar. 1, 7:30 AM EST — New York

Mar. 1, 4:30 AM PST — Los Angeles

Mar. 1, 7:30 AM EST — Toronto

Mar. 1, 4:30 AM PST — Vancouver

Over in Asia, the full broadcast of ONE 166: Qatar begins at 8:30 PM Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, March 1, 2024.

In selected countries, the full event will be broadcast live on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (watch.onefc.com, ONE’s YouTube, and ONE’s Facebook).

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE 166: Qatar in your country, make sure to visit watch.onefc.com for your local listings and catch all the world-class combat sports action as it happens.

ONE 166: Qatar full card

Apart from the holy trinity of MMA world title rematches, ONE’s Qatar debut also includes action-packed Muay Thai, submission grappling, and boxing matches.

Check out the full 10-fight card:

(c) Reinier de Ridder vs. Anatoly Malykhin (ONE Middleweight MMA World Title)

(c) Tang Kai vs. Thanh Le (ONE Featherweight MMA World Title unification)

(c) Jarred Brooks vs. Joshua Pacio (ONE Strawweight MMA World Title)

Arjan Bhullar vs. Amir Aliakbari (MMA – heavyweight)

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani vs. Mehdi Zatout (boxing – 147-pound catchweight)

Zafer Sayik vs. Vladimir Kuzmin (Muay Thai – 147.75-pound catchweight)

Osamah Almarwai vs. Cleber Sousa (submission grappling – flyweight)

Zakaria EI Jamari vs. Ali Saldoev (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Shinji Suzuki vs. Han Zi Hao (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Keito Yamakita vs. Jeremy Miado (MMA – strawweight)