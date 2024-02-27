ONE 166 Preview and Predictions: Arjan Bhullar vs. Amir Aliakbari

It’s a heavyweight monster mash at ONE 166.

ONE Championship’s first on-site event in Qatar has shaped up as one of the promotion’s biggest-ever cards, and each fight has the potential to change the course of divisions for the coming years.

One such contest is the heavyweight MMA clash between former world champion Arjan Bhullar and the streaking Amir Aliakbari.

The matchup between the two behemoths could very well determine the challenger for Anatoly Malykhin’s ONE heavyweight MMA world title.

Aliakbari and Bhullar both have the power and credentials to go on a world title run, but who will have their hand raised at ONE 166 on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena?

To answer that question, Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship team gave their prediction and analysis on the impending matchup.

James De Rozario: Amir Aliakbari via second-round KO

Arjan Bhullar and Amir Aliakbari will set the Lusail Sports Arena on fire when they throw down just before the trio of world titles gets underway.

But I see the Iranian's all-around arsenal leaving Bhullar down and out early in round two.

Let's face it, Bhullar hasn't quite walked the talk throughout his time in ONE.

Aside from a victory over Brandon Vera to claim the heavyweight strap, he has not quite showcased anything superior to be one of the most exciting stars at the top of the mountain.

That was evident in his world title unification defeat to Malykhin, and in Aliakbari, the Indian warrior faces another test with power and expertise in the stand-up and grappling department.

Aliakbari will look to unsettle his foe from the sound of the bell, throwing meat hooks in an attempt to sleep Bhullar early.

However, I see 'Singh' making it out of the first round, only to be at the mercy of the Iranian's combinations when the action resumes, one which should be enough to secure Aliakbari a date against Malykhin for the heavyweight gold.

Mike Murillo: Arjan Bhullar by third-round KO

Battle of the big boys again and I do not see this going the distance, with the outcome easily going either way.

But I will be giving the nod to Arjan Bhullar to win the contest for his ability to compete over an extended time. And I see him winning by TKO in the third round.

Amir Aliakbari is as dangerous as it gets and is currently on an impressive winning run by knocking out his opponents early in the contests. But can he handle prolonged fights? I’m not yet convinced.

The opening round is going to be crucial here since the Iranian KO artist likes to inflict damage around this time. If the fight moves past it, Aliakbari may have a tough time keeping in step with Bhullar and opening himself up for a finish from the former heavyweight MMA world champion.

Ted Razon: Amir Aliakbari by second-round KO

This clash between two immovable behemoths is certainly intriguing given both fighter’s accomplished wrestling backgrounds.

However, every fight stands on the feet, and I believe both Bhullar and Aliakbari’s best bet is to tag the other with strikes to take this fight to the ground where the real fun begins.

From a technical standpoint, I give a slight edge to Bhullar’s boxing. 'Singh' can disrupt Aliakbari’s rhythm early by peppering him with jabs from the outside and frustrating the Iranian.

Then again, Aliakbari does have the edge when it comes to freakish fight-ending power. All it takes is one pinpoint shot. I expect the Iranian to bridge the distance as early as possible and make this a dirty fight in the clinch where he has a chance to do some major damage.

Neither fighter is comfortable on his back, and it will be a mad rush to see who can impose his will in that regard. Aliakbari, though, has been on a rampage as of late and I see him imploring the same game plan as Anatoly Malykhin did in his last match with Bhullar.

Vince Richards: Amir Aliakbari by third-round KO

It’s technical mastery versus maniacal monstrosity.

Amir Aliakbari and Arjan Bhullar’s heavyweight MMA matchup could be the quintessential battle between two contrasting behemoths.

Bhullar has the terrifying power that any heavyweight has, but he’s more tuned in using his savvy grappling skills to get the job done.

Aliakbari, meanwhile, will go full steam ahead and look for that knockout every time he steps inside the cage.

The ONE 166 meeting between these two will have such contrasting styles and it all boils down to whoever gets that decisive strike first.

I feel, however, that Aliakbari has the speed advantage over Bhullar. The Iranian juggernaut also has momentum on his side with three straight wins heading into Qatar.

Aliakbari is freakishly athletic for his size, and I expect him to use blinding bursts and overwhelm Bhullar on the feet.

If he can sustain his pace, or at least be wise with it, then I see Aliakbari knocking out Bhullar in the third round.