How to watch ONE Championship online for ONE: Winter Warriors

Watching ONE Championship online is easier and more accessible than ever. The next event, ONE: Winter Warriors, will be held at Singapore Indoor Stadium on December 3, 8:30 PM SGT. The card will have a total of six bouts contested in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA.

The main event will feature the third title defense of ONE Championship lightweight kickboxing champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel. The Surinamese-Dutch champion will defend his throne against Dagestani newcomer Islam Murtazaev. This kickboxing clash will surely be a treat as both warriors like to push forward and impose their will upon their opponents.

In the co-main event, we'll see the conclusion of the storied ONE Championship atomweight Grand Prix tournament. In the finals, charismatic and dangerous striker Stamp Fairtex will face wrestling world champion Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat. This classic striker vs. grappler affair will determine who will face atomweight champion Angela Lee next.

Where to watch ONE Championship online for ONE: Winter Warriors

You can watch ONE Championship online on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 3 December.

The first two bouts will be streamed on ONE Championship’s Facebook page.

In addition, fans from the US can watch this event on ONE Championship online on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 3 December.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: NEXTGEN II, the event will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

For more info on how to ONE Championship online and on other channels around the globe, visit their official webpage for the event.

