How to watch ONE Championship's ONE: Winter Warriors II online?

ONE Championship's upcoming event, ONE: Winter Warriors II, will happen on December 17, 7:30 PM SGT. The main card features six MMA bouts.

The main event features Team Lakay's surging flyweight star Danny 'The King' Kingad, as he looks to earn a title shot. Standing in his way is former flyweight champion Kairat 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov, who also wants another crack at gold. Both fighters have tasted defeat against current ONE flyweight king Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes.

The co-main event is a banger of epic proportions as two knockout artists are set to collide in the ONE Circle. Former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon looks to protect his No.2 ranking against rising Korean contender Kwon Won Il.

For information on how to stream the event, check the details below:

Where to watch ONE Championship's ONE: Winter Warriors II online

The event will stream on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 7:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 17 December.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, New Zealand, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

Additionally, you can watch ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II online on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel. The card starts at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 17 December.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II, the main card will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

You can also view the main card for ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II in Virtual Reality via Oculus Venues at 10 p.m. EST on Saturday, 18 December.

SOURCE: ONE Championship's official website.

For more information on how to watch ONE Championship, visit their official webpage for the event.

