How to watch ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video

ONE Championship has always delivered spectacular shows catered to its large martial arts fanbase across the globe. This coming Friday, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III promises to be its biggest event yet.

After dominating the Asian market, the largest martial arts organization in the world will finally take its act to United States soil for the first time through a groundbreaking 11-fight spectacle on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Headlining the historic card is the mother of all trilogies between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title.

Elsewhere, the other two best 135-pound fighters in the world in the striking and grappling arts will also look to defend their respective thrones.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai kingpin Rodtang Jitmuangnon will look to make it five straight world title defenses against the gutsy Edgar Tabares. A chess match between Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizards Mikey Musumeci and Osamah Almarwai will also take place for the ONE flyweight submission grappling throne.

Apart from three massive golden belts hanging in the balance, some of the promotion’s biggest stars across multiple disciplines will strut their stuff for the American audience.

Fan favorites like Stamp Fairtex, Sage Northcutt, Roberto Soldic, Reinier de Ridder, Tye Ruotolo, Aung La N Sang, and Jackie Buntan, among others, are also part of this mammoth lineup.

Check out the full ultra-stacked card, which will air live in US primetime and for free to existing Prime Video subscribers in North America:

How to watch ONE Fight Night 10 in your local area

Tickets for ONE Fight Night 10 were completely sold-out weeks before, but Prime Video users in the United States and Canada can still be part of the action on May 5, starting 6 PM MDT (Mountain Daylight Time).

5 May 8:00 PM EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) — New York

5 May 5:00 PM PDT (Pacific Daylight Time) — Los Angeles

The two bonus MMA bouts of the card between Lowen Tyanes and Ok Rae Yoon and Kairat Akhmetov and Reece McLaren will begin an hour earlier.

Over in Asia, the main card will begin at 8 AM SGT (Singapore Time), while the bonus matches start at 7 AM SGT on May 6.

As always, ONE Championship’s events are more accessible than ever, available in over 170 countries around the globe, and can be viewed via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook page, and ONE’s YouTube channel

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE Fight Night 10 in your country, make sure to visit watch.onefc.com for your local listings and catch all the world-class combat sports action live.

Local broadcasts exclude the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, Italy, Spain, and Andorra.

