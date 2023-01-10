How to watch ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video in Bangkok

The world’s largest martial arts organization makes its return to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video on January 13.

Three world titles from striking and grappling arts will be on the line, headlined by Superbon Singha Mawynn’s world championship defense of his ONE featherweight kickboxing throne against Chingiz Allazov.

The gutsy challenger earned his shot through sheer determination and perseverance by winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. ‘Chinga’, however, must now face the biggest challenge of his career so far against a seemingly indestructible world champion with zero weaknesses.

Meanwhile, a new flyweight kickboxing kingpin will also be crowned after Ilias Ennahachi vacated his spot. Superlek Kiatmoo9 will look to realize his lifelong dream of becoming a world champion on the grandest stage. However, Daniel Puertas looks to spoil that party and capitalize on the biggest opportunity of his career.

Elsewhere, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will be looking to begin his own dynasty with his first world title defense. His initial order of business is to get past sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren. The Mongolian grappling phenom is eager to turn the tides on the ongoing BJJ versus sambo rivalry.

Moreover, Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen will be shaking things up in the women’s division, as they figure in the first female mixed-rules bout in the promotion’s history.

Here’s a look at the completely stacked ONE on Fight Night 6 card:

For sure, you don’t want to miss this combat sports spectacle. Here’s how you can catch ONE on Fight Night 6: Superbon vs. Allazov in your local area:

How to watch ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video in your local area

ONE Championship’s loyal fan base in the United States and Canada can once again watch these exhilarating fights from ONE Fight Night 6 live and for free in US primetime as long as they have an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Those outside North America can watch the fights beginning at 9 a.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Saturday, January 14. The entire event will be broadcast in 170 countries around the globe across all devices, including television, tablet, computer, and mobile devices. It will be also available on selected local channels depending on the local vicinity.

ONE Fight Night 6's post-event fights will also stream live on watch.onefc.com, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, and ONE Championship’s Youtube channel shortly after the main card.

For full and updated broadcast information about ONE Fight Night 6 in your country, make sure to check out ONE Championship’s listing on their website.

