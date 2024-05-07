How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.? Timings and streaming details explored

The highly anticipated clash between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. is set to take place this weekend at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Both former champions will vie for the vacant IBF lightweight title, with Kambosos Jr. additionally defending his WBO championship in the 12-round main event bout.

The fight card broadcast is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on Saturday, May 11, in the United States, which corresponds to 1 AM GMT on Sunday, May 12, in the United Kingdom and 10 AM AEST in Australia.

Meanwhile, the main event fighters are expected to make their ring entrances at approximately 11 AM ET/8 PM PT/4 AM GMT/ 1 PM AEST. However, the scheduled start time could be adjusted based on the results of the undercard matches.

The event will stream live on ESPN+ in the U.S. and Canada, where the fight card is set at around $59.99. Additionally, viewers will need to pay an extra $9.99 for a monthly subscription. In Australia, the event will be available on Kayo Sports for a pay-per-view price of $69.95, while Sky Sports holds the official broadcasting rights for the fight card in the U.K.

Who else is on the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight card?

Main Card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.: vacant IBF lightweight title bout (12 rounds)

Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara: vacant interim WBC junior bantamweight title bout (12 rounds)

Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson: WBA bantamweight title bout (10 rounds)

Imam Khataev vs. Ricards Bolotniks: light heavyweight bout (10 rounds)

Joe Goodall vs. Djanago Opelu: heavyweight bout (10 rounds)

Preliminary Card

Lucas Browne vs. Hemi Ahio: heavyweight bout (8 rounds)

*The fight card lineup may undergo revisions, and the full details of the preliminary card are still pending announcement.