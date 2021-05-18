"How in the world are you scoring that 10-8?" - Daniel Cormier compares Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler to an infamous UFC fight

Daniel Cormier has criticized the judging from UFC 262. The former UFC heavyweight champion questioned the judges' decision to score the first round of Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler as a 10-8 round.

During the recent episode of DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier said that Oliveira certainly did enough in the first round of his title-winning fight. 'Do Bronx' had Chandler's back and made sure the first round was competitive. Hence, a 10-8 in favor of Chandler didn't sit well with DC.

The former UFC heavyweight champion then compared Oliveira vs Chandler to Glover Teixeira's brutal fight against Anthony Smith in 2020. During one of the rounds of the light heavyweight showdown, Teixeira busted Smith's teeth and the judges had awarded the one-sided round as a 10-8 on that occasion as well. Cormier said:

"Michael Chandler won that round but when Charles Oliveira gets you down, takes your back, does good things in the round. How in the world are you scoring that 10-8 as a judge? Because the reality is judges are so afraid that they really don't wanna give a 10-7 round. But if that is a 10-8 round, what is worse? What do you have to do in order to go 10-7? Because if you recall, when Glover Teixeira beat Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira busted his tooth out of his mouth, that was a 10-8 round. How in the world can you judge these two rounds the same? When one was an absolute beating and the other was a competitive round."

Daniel Cormier further said that while judging, one has to be incredibly careful. DC believes the judges would've messed up the Oliveira vs Chandler fight if it had gone 5 rounds. Cormier added:

"I believe that in judging when you take the responsibility, you have to be very careful. Because they were about to mess up that fight, had that gone 5 rounds. You would have had Charles Oliveira down two rounds after a very competitive round, you are taking responsibility for people's livelihoods and their careers."

Daniel Cormier was in commentary when Charles Oliveira won the UFC lightweight title

At UFC 262, Charles Oliveira made history by winning the UFC lightweight title and Daniel Cormier was in the broadcast booth to call the moment. The Brazilian got his hand raised after finishing Chandler via TKO in the second round after suffering an onslaught in the early stages of the bout.