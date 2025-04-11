"HOWWWWW DOES PADDY DO THIS SH*T" - Fans react as Paddy Pimblett channels his inner Frank Sinatra while cutting weight for UFC 314

Despite competing at lightweight in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett's walk-around weight has often plummeted to heavyweight territory outside of fight camps. Although many have been critical of Pimblett's style outside of the sport, the 30-year-old has not missed weight so far in the promotion.

Set to take on Michael Chandler at UFC 314, Pimblett was in a good mood during the weight cut to the lightweight limit. Many fighters have claimed that the weight is the toughest part of their life, easier than the fight itself.

Funnily enough, Pimblett was singing That's Life during his weight cut for UFC 314. Originally written by Dean Kay and Kelly Gordon in 1963, the song was popularized by Frank Sinatra after the release of his album of the same name in 1966.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's singing talent below:

Fans couldn't fathom how Pimblett was able to be chill during the tough process, with one of them writing:

"Most people making weight cuts can’t even talk. This mf is singing HOWWWWW DOES PADDY DO THIS SH*T!!!! UFC needs to do a series on paddy weight cuts will make a ton of money."

One fan praised Pimblett, saying:

"Only Paddy could make a weight cut look like a karaoke session."

Another fan had an advise for Pimblett, commenting:

"Bro just fight at your natural weight"

Screenshot of comments [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Check out more comments below:

Screenshot of comments [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Screenshot of comments [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Paddy Pimblett predicts his UFC 314 fight

Undefeated UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett is looking to fight for the lightweight title in 2026. With a potential victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314, Pimblett is confident he could win a number one contender fight later this year.

In a recent video of Daniel Cormier Check-In series, 'The Baddy' shared his opinion about Chandler and said:

"Chandler's always been known as like fast and explosive, and I think I'm going to expose that he's not fast anymore. He's not as explosive as he once was, his knees are terrible, he's not going to be able to have as good movement, and I'm going to take that away from him also."

The Brit even claimed that he is a better MMA wrestler than Chandler, who has a credentialed collegiate wrestling background. Pimblett also claimed that he could submit Chandler, which even Charles Oliveira couldn't do.

"I've got more of a killer instinct when it comes to submissions, where he's [Oliveira] more like, he's more jiu-jitsu, where I'm MMA grappling. Like, I'm not as good when it's straight jiu-jitsu. I'm better when there's punches and elbows involved. It makes a big difference for me, and as I say, I can see me submitting him," Pimblett added.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (8:55):

