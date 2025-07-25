  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Hulkamania will live forever" - Colby Covington and other UFC fighters react to Hulk Hogan's death 

"Hulkamania will live forever" - Colby Covington and other UFC fighters react to Hulk Hogan's death 

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Jul 25, 2025 11:07 GMT
Colby Covington (left) pens tribute for Hulk Hogan (right). [Images courtesy: @hulkhogan on Instagram and Getty Images]
Colby Covington (left) pens tribute for Hulk Hogan (right). [Images courtesy: @hulkhogan on Instagram and Getty Images]

Another legend falls. WWE icon Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, who helped propel pro wrestling to the mainstream in the 1980s, has passed away at the age of 71.

Ad

'Hulkster' was far more than just a wrestler; his exploits in the ring, coupled with his boisterous persona, have made him one of the most recognizable names in pop culture across any era.

On July 24, the WWE confirmed the news of his passing on social media, extending condolences to the megastar's family.

Check out the WWE's comments below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As the news of his passing started circulating online, prominent figures from the worlds of sports and entertainment started paying tribute. Hogan kept close ties to the UFC and had even walked former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington out for his fight against Jaoquin Buckley.

Reacting to the pro-wrestling extraordinaire's passing, 'Chaos' wrote:

"Thank you for inspiring a whole generation of Real Americans, Hulkster. Hulkamania will live forever."
Ad

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Ad

Former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre chimed in:

"They say you should never meet your idols, but meeting Hulk Hogan made me admire him even more... RIP Hulk Hogan."

Bantamweight fighter Adrian Yanez wrote:

"Love him, hate him. The man was iconic."

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @X
Screenshots courtesy: @X

According to a report by MMA Junkie, a statement from the Clearwater Police Department revealed that fire and police personnel responded to a medical call at a residence in Clearwater Beach at 9:51 AM. Hogan was treated at the scene and was later transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ad

His death comes days after social media rumors about his deteriorating health. Hogan is survived by his two children, Nick and Brooke.

UFC legend shares heartwarming story about Hulk Hogan and Colby Covington

Hulk Hogan famously walked Colby Covington out to the octagon at UFC Tampa for his welterweight clash against Joaquin Buckley. As 'Chaos' made his way to the cage at the Amalie Arena, the late WWE icon followed him behind, proudly carrying the US flag.

Ad

Reacting to Hogan's death on the Good Guy Bad Guy podcast, Chael Sonnen, who was in Covington's corner for the fight, revealed how the pro wrestling legend humbly refused to take a more prominent role during the fight night, saying:

"Hulk walks in, and Colby says, 'Alright, when the camera comes on in the tunnel, I want you in front, Hulk... we're going to follow you, you're going to lead us to the ring. Hulk said, 'I appreciate it, brother, but you are going too far, this is not my night, this is your night, I stand behind you.' And I just thought from a leadership standpoint, of egos and of locker rooms,... I thought that was really good leadership."
Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's Hulk Hogan story below (2:14):

youtube-cover
About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications