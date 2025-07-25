"Hulkamania will live forever" - Colby Covington and other UFC fighters react to Hulk Hogan's death 

Another legend falls. WWE icon Terry Bollea, aka Hulk Hogan, who helped propel pro wrestling to the mainstream in the 1980s, has passed away at the age of 71.'Hulkster' was far more than just a wrestler; his exploits in the ring, coupled with his boisterous persona, have made him one of the most recognizable names in pop culture across any era.On July 24, the WWE confirmed the news of his passing on social media, extending condolences to the megastar's family.Check out the WWE's comments below:As the news of his passing started circulating online, prominent figures from the worlds of sports and entertainment started paying tribute. Hogan kept close ties to the UFC and had even walked former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington out for his fight against Jaoquin Buckley.Reacting to the pro-wrestling extraordinaire's passing, 'Chaos' wrote:&quot;Thank you for inspiring a whole generation of Real Americans, Hulkster. Hulkamania will live forever.&quot;Check out Colby Covington's comments below:Former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre chimed in:&quot;They say you should never meet your idols, but meeting Hulk Hogan made me admire him even more... RIP Hulk Hogan.&quot;Bantamweight fighter Adrian Yanez wrote:&quot;Love him, hate him. The man was iconic.&quot;Check out a few more responses below: Screenshots courtesy: @XAccording to a report by MMA Junkie, a statement from the Clearwater Police Department revealed that fire and police personnel responded to a medical call at a residence in Clearwater Beach at 9:51 AM. Hogan was treated at the scene and was later transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.His death comes days after social media rumors about his deteriorating health. Hogan is survived by his two children, Nick and Brooke.UFC legend shares heartwarming story about Hulk Hogan and Colby CovingtonHulk Hogan famously walked Colby Covington out to the octagon at UFC Tampa for his welterweight clash against Joaquin Buckley. As 'Chaos' made his way to the cage at the Amalie Arena, the late WWE icon followed him behind, proudly carrying the US flag.Reacting to Hogan's death on the Good Guy Bad Guy podcast, Chael Sonnen, who was in Covington's corner for the fight, revealed how the pro wrestling legend humbly refused to take a more prominent role during the fight night, saying:&quot;Hulk walks in, and Colby says, 'Alright, when the camera comes on in the tunnel, I want you in front, Hulk... we're going to follow you, you're going to lead us to the ring. Hulk said, 'I appreciate it, brother, but you are going too far, this is not my night, this is your night, I stand behind you.' And I just thought from a leadership standpoint, of egos and of locker rooms,... I thought that was really good leadership.&quot;Check out Chael Sonnen's Hulk Hogan story below (2:14):