"Human and animals are part of the earth, it's our home and cities are not natural" - Louis C.K. tells Joe Rogan the benefits of living one with nature

In episode #1859 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the renowned podcaster hosted American comedians Louis C.K. and Joe List. During his appearance, C.K. explained that humans can only get acquainted with the natural cycles of life if they live one with nature.

The comedian explained that city life is quite detrimental to humans because it messes with the natural state of how the planet functions. He also explained that living one with nature helps humans deal with the mortal dread of death:

"Humans and animals are part of the earth, it's our home and cities are not natural... You don't have this natural thing, of you know... you are watching the grass grow, go green, and then gray. You're watching the trees die, it tells your brain how life works. I think it makes you less afraid of dying."

He added:

"Being out there in nature where it's like 'now it's getting dark, cool of its getting dark.' There is no sense of getting dark in the city. You are watching the world go to sleep.. and then insects come out... all those things are like are reminding you how your system actually works. "

Watch Joe Rogan and Louis C.K. talk about nature below:

Rogan agreed with Louis C.K. by saying that there is definitely a strange sense of "nourishment" one gets when they interact with nature.

The UFC commentator added that he even had a brief stint in 2009 where he lived in a 148-acre property complete with a log house in Gold Hills, Colorado.

Louis C.K. tells Joe Rogan about his movie Fourth of July's stellar limited theatric run

Speaking to Joe Rogan during the same appearance, Louis C.K. told the podcaster that his 2022 comedy-drama Fourth of July had a stellar limited theatrical run.

C.K. stated that the limited thetric run Fourth of July saw entire movie halls sold out.

The filmmaker added that they even got slots on multiple screens in many cities. He also revealed that the film got held over for multiple weeks in certain theaters in Los Angeles, due to its popularity:

"It [Fourth of July] was in the theaters for a month and it was killing... They all sold out and doubled. In a lot of cities we were like in three theaters with like Thor or something. At the Laemmle in LA [the movie] got held over like three for weeks I think... In New York we had a premiere in The Becon theater and we packed it."

Watch Joe Rogan and Louis C.K. talk about Fourth of July's theatrical run below:

Currently, Fourth of July is available exclusively on louisck.com where the movie can be purchased for $15. The purchase grants viewers five years of HD streaming and one year of download rights.

