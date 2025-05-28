"Human blade" - Fans in pure awe of Rodtang, Superlek, and Stamp Fairtex's terrifying elbow strikes in ONE highlight reel

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 are among the cream of the crop when it comes to dishing out a lot of damage with a single elbow strike owing to their Muay Thai backgrounds.
Taking to Instagram, the world's largest martial arts promotion shared some of the most iconic elbow strikes in ONE history starring the three Thai heroes.
Check out the entire compilation below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
In the comments section, fans marveled at the amount of skill it takes to land a devastating elbow strike, writing:
"Human blade!"
"Muay Thai is lethal."
"Elbows are traitors."
"I kinda LOVE the tomahawk elbow 🔥🔥🔥"
"The spinning elbow looks the most visually impressive but personally I think there's a certain level of cold that comes with delivering an effective step in elbow, especially if it gets the KO, it just looks os smooth in my humble opinion 🙏"
Stamp Fairtex acknowledges Denice Zamboanga as new undisputed atomweight MMA queen
Due to another injury earlier this month, Stamp elected to relinquish the women's atomweight MMA world championship ahead of her unification bout with then-interim 115-pound MMA queen Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1. This led to Zamboanga being elevated to undisputed status.
In an Instagram video shared by ONE, the longtime best friends chatted about their current situation, which ended with Stamp congratulating Zamboanga on becoming the undisputed queen.
The Fairtex Training Center affiliate said:
"It's okay, everything gets better. But I'm not 100 percent ready to fight yet. Congratulations! You are the real world champion.
ONE 173 has been rescheduled to June 2026 due to their fight and a handful of others falling through.