"Human blade" - Fans in pure awe of Rodtang, Superlek, and Stamp Fairtex's terrifying elbow strikes in ONE highlight reel

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 are among the cream of the crop when it comes to dishing out a lot of damage with a single elbow strike owing to their Muay Thai backgrounds.

Ad

Taking to Instagram, the world's largest martial arts promotion shared some of the most iconic elbow strikes in ONE history starring the three Thai heroes.

Check out the entire compilation below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the comments section, fans marveled at the amount of skill it takes to land a devastating elbow strike, writing:

"Human blade!"

"Muay Thai is lethal."

"Elbows are traitors."

"I kinda LOVE the tomahawk elbow 🔥🔥🔥"

"The spinning elbow looks the most visually impressive but personally I think there's a certain level of cold that comes with delivering an effective step in elbow, especially if it gets the KO, it just looks os smooth in my humble opinion 🙏"

Ad

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Stamp Fairtex acknowledges Denice Zamboanga as new undisputed atomweight MMA queen

Due to another injury earlier this month, Stamp elected to relinquish the women's atomweight MMA world championship ahead of her unification bout with then-interim 115-pound MMA queen Denice Zamboanga at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1. This led to Zamboanga being elevated to undisputed status.

Ad

In an Instagram video shared by ONE, the longtime best friends chatted about their current situation, which ended with Stamp congratulating Zamboanga on becoming the undisputed queen.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate said:

"It's okay, everything gets better. But I'm not 100 percent ready to fight yet. Congratulations! You are the real world champion.

ONE 173 has been rescheduled to June 2026 due to their fight and a handful of others falling through.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.