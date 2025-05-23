WATCH: The chaotic exchange before Rodtang Jitmuangnon landed an iconic shot in his historic Bangkok duel against Superlek

ONE Championship fans have long waited to see Thai megastars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 collide inside the circle. Their dreams became reality in the headliner of ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.
Because it was contested under Muay Thai rules, 'The Iron Man' and Superlek could get deep into their bags and attempt all sorts of techniques. This expectedly led to a spectacular three-round firefight, though it was Rodtang who landed the most vicious shot of the bout.
Taking to Instagram, the world's largest martial arts promotion shared their fiery striking exchange leading up to Rodtang's slicing elbow strike, which busted open 'The Kicking Machine' midway through round one.
Check out the video below:
Many believed this moment would spell doom for the Kiatmoo9 Gym affiliate's chances at victory since the blood pouring down his face could affect his vision for the remainder of the fight. Instead, Superlek kept his wits about him and fought methodically, leading to the unanimous decision win.
This defeat marked the Jitmuangnon Gym star's only loss in 14 Muay Thai fights under the ONE banner.
Superlek eyeing second Rodtang bout over 26 pounds of flyweight Muay Thai gold
The ONE flyweight Muay Thai division is without a champion since the gold was stripped from Rodtang last November after he missed weight ahead of his world title tilt against Jacob Smith. Superlek believes he and Rodtang could have a rematch, but with the 135-pound Muay Thai crown on the line.
Speaking with Nickynachat, the second-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor stated:
"Yes, yes. There's a chance [for me to fight Rodtang again]. In the future, I believe it will happen because right now the belt is vacant. So there's a chance."
Watch the entire interview below: