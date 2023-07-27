Humble Rodtang shares his inspiring life mantra: “Nothing good comes from having an ego”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon's fighting style is undeniably intense, often displaying brutal and ruthless behavior inside the ring. Despite his aggressive demeanor during fights, the Thai superstar emphasizes the importance of staying humble and avoiding ego-driven behavior in his personal life.

This week, Rodtang shared his life mantra with his followers on Instagram to inspire them to stay humble no matter the circumstances.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion told ONE:

“Nothing good comes from having an ego. You won’t be successful if you have one. I want to tell fighters that if you get famous, you can’t forget who you are or where you come from. Never forget your first day at the gym.”

It goes without saying that Rodtang is at the pinnacle of his fighting career at just 26 years of age.

He’s come across very tough opponents over the past five years in ONE, including former ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty and WBC International Muay Thai champion Edgar Tabares.

Undefeated with a stellar ONE Championship record of 12-0 in Muay Thai and 2-0 in kickboxing, there’s no one in the world yet that he can’t handle. Entering the next chapter of his career following his stunning U.S. debut back in May, Rodtang is looking forward to becoming a double-world champion in the near future.

As of today, he’s gunning for Jonathan Haggerty again but for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Although Haggerty secured a remarkable upset victory against Nong-O Hama in April to become the champion, Rodtang is not impressed and eagerly anticipates getting back into the ring to prove his dominance and reclaim the title.