"Hungry to get back in there" - Christian Lee can't wait for Bangkok showdown against Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 26

Two-division ONE MMA world champion Christian Lee is ready to reintroduce himself to fight fans when he gets back into the thick of the action in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6.

That evening inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Warrior' ends his spell on the sidelines to defend his coveted 26 pounds of gold in the lightweight division against Turkish standout Alibeg Rasulov.

As an individual who always strives for the best in his career, the 26-year-old Hawaii-based talent has left no stone unturned for this test.

With all the hard work out of the way, Lee is eager to get things cracking once again inside the ONE Circle.

The Evolve MMA and Prodigy Training Center star told ONE Championship:

"And, you know, at this point in time, aside from focusing on this fight, I feel ready to fight anybody. I'm just hungry to get back in there and do my job right."

Should he overcome Rasulov's well-rounded arsenal inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Lee will secure the 18th win of his career and be the first fighter to hand Rasulov (14-0) a loss.

Christian Lee was last seen in action under the ONE spotlight in his stunning upset of Kiamrian Abbasov to secure the ONE welterweight MMA world title.

Just slightly a month after he achieved double champ status, 'The Warrior' took time off his career to grieve for the tragic loss of his youngest sister, Victoria.

Lee vs. Rasulov will headline ONE Fight Night 26, which will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Dec. 6.

Christian Lee says past fights have helped him evolve at a much more rapid pace

Christian Lee's rise to the top of two divisions was not merely a result of hard work but also the past experiences he's had competing against fellow world-class talents on the ONE Championship roster.

The double champ opened up on how he's improved with each passing fight and why fans can expect another improved version of him at ONE Fight Night 26.

He previously told Cageside Press:

"I feel like every fight, especially every tough fight, has made me a much better fighter as a result of it. So, even with the time off, I feel that in my next fight, I'm going to be a much better fighter than I was in the last one."

