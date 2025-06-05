‘Hungry’ Johan Ghazali eying a statement display at ONE Fight Night 32: “I’m really craving a good performance”

Johan Ghazali is hungry, and the only thing that will satisfy him is a big win on the biggest stage of martial arts.

Ad

The 18-year-old teen phenom will look to get exactly that when he steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this Friday night for a clash with the always dangerous Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

Ad

Trending

Speaking with Sportkseeda MMA in an exclusive interview, 'Jojo' was asked who he believes is more determined to come out on top inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. Unsurprisingly, Johan said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It’s definitely me. Me. I’m hungry. I think I’m really craving a good performance here, especially after my last fight. My hunger is always there, but it’s at a new level for this fight against Diego."

Ad

The 18-year-old Ghazali goes into the bout coming off a frustrating unanimous decision loss against Johan Estupinan in January.

Johan Ghazali is coming for a highlight-reel finish at ONE Fight Night 32

Meanwhile, Diego Paez will be gunning for his first win in ONE Championship after surrendering a split decision to Sean Climaco in his promotional debut.

13 years older than his opponent, Paez brings a sizeable experience advantage with him, but none of that matters to the young Malaysian-American star, who is determined to land another highlight-reel finish. Ghazali added:

Ad

"A knockout, whenever it may be. Round one, round two, round three. If I don't get him done early, I'll be ready to throw until the final round. Yeah, that's the perfect way for me to wrap up my return."

Ad

Who gets their hand raised this Friday night?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.