  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • ‘Hungry’ Johan Ghazali eying a statement display at ONE Fight Night 32: “I’m really craving a good performance”

‘Hungry’ Johan Ghazali eying a statement display at ONE Fight Night 32: “I’m really craving a good performance”

By Craig Pekios
Modified Jun 05, 2025 01:45 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
[Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Johan Ghazali is hungry, and the only thing that will satisfy him is a big win on the biggest stage of martial arts.

Ad

The 18-year-old teen phenom will look to get exactly that when he steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this Friday night for a clash with the always dangerous Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking with Sportkseeda MMA in an exclusive interview, 'Jojo' was asked who he believes is more determined to come out on top inside the Mecca of Muay Thai. Unsurprisingly, Johan said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It’s definitely me. Me. I’m hungry. I think I’m really craving a good performance here, especially after my last fight. My hunger is always there, but it’s at a new level for this fight against Diego."
Ad

The 18-year-old Ghazali goes into the bout coming off a frustrating unanimous decision loss against Johan Estupinan in January.

Johan Ghazali is coming for a highlight-reel finish at ONE Fight Night 32

Meanwhile, Diego Paez will be gunning for his first win in ONE Championship after surrendering a split decision to Sean Climaco in his promotional debut.

13 years older than his opponent, Paez brings a sizeable experience advantage with him, but none of that matters to the young Malaysian-American star, who is determined to land another highlight-reel finish. Ghazali added:

Ad
"A knockout, whenever it may be. Round one, round two, round three. If I don't get him done early, I'll be ready to throw until the final round. Yeah, that's the perfect way for me to wrap up my return."
Ad

Who gets their hand raised this Friday night?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications