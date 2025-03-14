Hunting group express their heartfelt gratitude to Joe Rogan after being mentioned on the "biggest podcast in the world"

The Joe Rogan Experience attracts a lot of eyeballs and remains one of the popular podcasts. Rogan hosts guests from different walks of life and engage in long conversations with them. Recently, a hunting group expressed their gratitude to the famed UFC commentator for mentioning them in an episode of his podcast.

The Huntback country is a group of hunters. It helps hunters get acquainted with relevant information to make them capable, confident, and successful backcountry hunters.

The group posted an Instagram story and thanked Rogan, writing:

"As a small group of hunters, it's super cool to have our company mentioned on the biggest podcast in the world. Thank you @joerogan!"

Screenshot courtesy: @huntbackcountry's Instagram stories

Elon Musk discusses scams and NGOs with Joe Rogan on his podcast

Elon Musk has been involved in overseeing DOGE, an initiative President Trump's administration started in 2025. Its job is to regulate financial spending besides, other responsibilities. He has remained in headlines ever since taking up his role in President Trump's administration.

In episode #2281 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the Tesla CEO sat down with Joe Rogan and had a detailed conversation. He also discussed the scams relating to NGOs in the podcast during the podcast:

"Small decisions become multi-billion dollar outcomes. There was a case where we saw one person was getting $1.9 billion sent to their NGO which basically got formed a year ago and had no prior activity. So, they just stand up an NGO, the whole NGO thing is a nightmare, and it's a misnomer because if you've a government funded non-governmental organization, you're simply a government funded organization. It's an oxymoron."

He further added:

"Government funded NGOs are basically are a way to do things that would be illegal if they are a government but are somehow made legal if its sent to so-called non-profit, but these non-profits are then used, people cash out these non-profits, they become very wealthy through non-profits, they pay themselves enormous sums through these non-profits... It's a gigantic scam, maybe the biggest scam ever... I think total number of NGOs are in millions but large NGOs tens of thousands."

Check out Elon Musk's conversation with Elon Musk below (16:47):

