“Hypocrites of the highest order” - Conor McGregor goes off after ‘another one’ from ‘the Nurmagomedov team’ fails drug test

Conor McGregor may never fight Khabib Nurmagomedov again, but the rivalry between the two fighters will seemingly never end.

The former two-division champion was quick to tweet a response to the failed drug test of Usman Nurmagomedov, a cousin and training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor called the 'Nurmagomedov team' a squad of 'hypocrites.'

Less than 24 hours after the news broke of Usman Nurmagomedov's suspension, Conor McGregor bluntly tweeted:

"I am not one bit surprised upon hearing another one of the Nurmagomedov team testing positive for steroids. Hypocrites of the highest order."

Expand Tweet

Along with the six-month suspension, Nurmagomedov's recent title defense win against Brent Primus will be overturned. In addition, the undefeated Dagestani will be removed from Bellator's ongoing lightweight grand prix.

However, manager Ali Abdelaziz has said that the lightweight champion will not be stripped of his title. The Nurmagomedov team has claimed the failed drug test was due to prescription medication and no intentional foul play.

Conor McGregor's history with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor has made many enemies in the UFC throughout his career, but none has been more intense than the bad blood between himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The story of McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 is well documented. However, the hatred between the two fighters is still very strong and has evolved over time. 'The Notorious' has expanded his distaste for Khabib to all known associates of the former UFC lightweight champion, including Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov.

Expand Tweet

McGregor is quick to put down any public news on the 'Nurmagomedov team', whether it is good or bad. He is especially quick to the jump, however, should any bad news break on the Dagestanis.

Having not fought since a brutal leg break against Dustin Poirier in 2021, McGregor is rumored to be expected to fight Michael Chandler in the middle of 2024.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates